Nation and World

Chicago mom charged with killing sons in stabbing, high-rise plunge

The Associated Press
January 4, 2020 - 10:00 am
 
Updated January 4, 2020 - 11:01 am

CHICAGO — A 20-year-old Chicago woman faces murder charges after police say she killed two of her young sons, leaving one in a bathtub and throwing another from an 11th-floor apartment window before jumping herself.

Aleah Newell of Chicago was charged with two counts of murder for the death of the boys, ages 2 years and 7 months. She also is charged with attempted murder for stabbing her grandfather before she jumped from the apartment building on Chicago’s South Side. She was scheduled to have a bond hearing on Saturday.

Aleah Newell and her grandfather had been hospitalized in critical condition, police said Friday. There was no update on their condition Saturday.

Newell and her 2-year-old son, Johntavis Newell, were found on the ground outside a high-rise around 2 a.m. Thursday after police received a 911 call about a person injured on the street. Officers later found 7-month-old Ameer Newell in the bathtub of the 11th-floor apartment, along with the 70-year-old grandfather, who had been stabbed. Authorities have not released his name.

They say Aleah Newell stabbed her grandfather and Ameer Newell several times before she set the infant in a “scalding” hot bath. She then threw Johntavis out the window and jumped herself. Scaffolding broke the woman’s fall, but she suffered several broken bones, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Her mother, Zera Newell, told the Sun-Times that Aleah Newell took her children to a women’s shelter earlier in the week and asked workers there to take her children. Zera Newell said her daughter had shown signs of depression in the past.

“I thought she was over that,” Newell said, adding that “maybe behind closed doors it was another thing.”

THE LATEST
In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo, British rock singer Rod Stewart performs during his concert ...
Rod Stewart accused of battery in New Year’s Eve fight
By Freida Frisaro The Associated Press

Rock icon Rod Stewart and his son are facing simple battery charges after an altercation with a security guard during a private event on New Year’s Eve.

A woman reacts as she wades flood water in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Monsoon ...
60 dead in flash floods, landslides in Indonesia’s capital
By Niniek Karmini The Associated Press

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said most of the fatalities included those who had drowned or been electrocuted since rivers broke their banks.

In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, Pink performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 ...
Pink pledges $500K to fight Australia wildfires
The Associated Press

American pop singer Pink says she is donating $500,000 to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia.

A Forest Corporation worker manages a fire hose as he battles a fire near Moruya, Australia, Sa ...
Fire threats intensify in Australia
By Shonal Ganguly and Steve Mcmorran The Associated Press

The death toll in the wildfire crisis is now up to 23 people, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said after calling up about 3,000 reservists to battle the escalating fires.

Sean de Guzman, center, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, ...
California gets promising snowpack, thanks to December storms
By Rich Pedroncelli and John Antczak The Associated Press

December storms gave California a promising snowpack despite a slow start, state water authorities said Thursday after conducting measurements to determine how much vital runoff can be expected to flow into reservoirs this spring.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Iran, at his Mar-a-Lago property, Friday, Jan. 3, 20 ...
Trump declares Iranian’s general’s ‘reign of terror’ over
By Zeke Miller, Robert Burns and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

President Donald Trump declared Friday that a “reign of terror is over” as he marked the death of an Iranian general killed in a U.S. strike.

Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Sept. 18, ...
US sending more troops to Middle East after killing of Iran’s general
By Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Zeina Karam The Associated Press

Iran vowed “harsh retaliation” for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed a top Iranian general who had been the architect of its interventions across the Middle East.

Protesters demonstrate over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard ...
US killing of Iran general triggers global warnings
By John Leicester The Associated Press

China, Russia and France, all permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, took a dim view of the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport early Friday that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

An Allegiant Air flight at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 ...
Allegiant flight from Ohio to Florida makes emergency landing
The Associated Press

An Allegiant Air flight bound from Ohio to Florida with 151 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, and there were no injuries.