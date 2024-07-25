107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Chicken wings advertised as ‘boneless’ can have bones, Ohio Supreme Court rules

A "boneless chicken wing" is displayed in Glenside, Pa., on Feb. 8, 2023. On Thursday, July 25, ...
A "boneless chicken wing" is displayed in Glenside, Pa., on Feb. 8, 2023. On Thursday, July 25, 2024, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that consumers cannot expect boneless chicken wings to actually be free of bones, rejecting claims by a restaurant patron who suffered serious medical complications from getting a bone stuck in his throat. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
More Stories
Holding signs with photos of Israeli hostages and demanding their release, people react as they ...
Israel recovers 5 hostage bodies from Gaza
Flamin' Hot Cheetos are pictured near the front door of La Azteca Market in South Los Angeles, ...
Spicy dispute over the origins of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos winds up in court
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom greets people, July 8, 2024, near the Common Man Roadside M ...
California governor issues executive order for removal of homeless encampments
FILE - Amazon employees load packages on carts before being put on to trucks for distribution f ...
US economic growth increased last quarter to a healthy 2.8% annual rate
By Michael Rubinkam The Associated Press
July 25, 2024 - 1:31 pm
 

Consumers cannot expect boneless chicken wings to actually be free of bones, a divided Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday, rejecting claims by a restaurant patron who suffered serious medical complications from getting a bone stuck in his throat.

Michael Berkheimer was dining with his wife and friends at a wing joint in Hamilton, Ohio, and had ordered the usual — boneless wings with parmesan garlic sauce — when he felt a bite-size piece of meat go down the wrong way. Three days later, feverish and unable to keep food down, Berkeimer went to the emergency room, where a doctor discovered a long, thin bone that had torn his esophagus and caused an infection.

Berkheimer sued the restaurant, Wings on Brookwood, saying the restaurant failed to warn him that so-called “boneless wings” — which are, of course, nuggets of boneless, skinless breast meat — could contain bones. The suit also named the supplier and the farm that produced the chicken, claiming all were negligent.

In a 4-3 ruling, the Supreme Court said Thursday that “boneless wings” refers to a cooking style, and that Berkheimer should’ve been on guard against bones since it’s common knowledge that chickens have bones. The high court sided with lower courts that had dismissed Berkheimer’s suit.

“A diner reading ‘boneless wings’ on a menu would no more believe that the restaurant was warranting the absence of bones in the items than believe that the items were made from chicken wings, just as a person eating ‘chicken fingers’ would know that he had not been served fingers,” Justice Joseph T. Deters wrote for the majority.

The dissenting justices called Deters’ reasoning “utter jabberwocky,” and said a jury should’ve been allowed to decide whether the restaurant was negligent in serving Berkheimer a piece of chicken that was advertised as boneless.

“The question must be asked: Does anyone really believe that the parents in this country who feed their young children boneless wings or chicken tenders or chicken nuggets or chicken fingers expect bones to be in the chicken? Of course they don’t,” Justice Michael P. Donnelly wrote in dissent. “When they read the word ‘boneless,’ they think that it means ‘without bones,’ as do all sensible people.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Holding signs with photos of Israeli hostages and demanding their release, people react as they ...
Israel recovers 5 hostage bodies from Gaza
By Dan Williams Bloomberg News

Israel has now pronounced dead more than a third of the roughly 110 hostages who remain in Hamas captivity.

This August 2011 file photo shows Half Dome and Yosemite Valley in a view from Glacier Point at ...
Hiker falls to death during storm on Yosemite’s iconic Half Dome
The Associated Press

A bucket-list climb to the top of Yosemite’s Half Dome turned to tragedy for a young woman who fell to her death during a descent forced by a sudden storm that pounded the iconic granite monolith.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a memorial service for former U.S. Sen. ...
In fiery speech to Congress, Netanyahu seeks support for war in Gaza
By Ellen Knickmeyer, Farnoush Amiri and Ashraf Khalil The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza and condemned American protesters in a scathing speech to Congress Wednesday.

In this image released by the USGS agency, a hydrothermal event is seen in Biscuit Basin in Yel ...
Geyser eruption highlights little-known hazard at Yellowstone
By Matthew Brown, Amy Beth Hanson and Mead Gruver The Associated Press

The hydrothermal explosion on Tuesday in Biscuit Basin caused no injuries as dozens of people fled down the boardwalk before the wooden walkway was destroyed.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
5 new and upcoming restaurants in Las Vegas
recommend 2
California’s fast food workers now make $20 per hour. The response? Cut their hours
recommend 3
Global rights group finds Hamas-led terrorists committed war crimes on Oct. 7
recommend 4
Israeli delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza cease-fire talks
recommend 5
A timeline of the assassination attempt on former President Trump
recommend 6
Sen. Bob Menendez convicted of all charges in federal corruption trial