Nation and World

Child among 4 dead in Southern California office building shooting

The Associated Press
March 31, 2021 - 8:59 pm
 
Unidentified people comfort each other as they stand near a business building where a shooting ...
Unidentified people comfort each other as they stand near a business building where a shooting occurred in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. A shooting at a Southern California office building on Wednesday left several people dead and injured and also led to officers firing shots, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ORANGE, Calif. — Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story office building in Orange, south of Los Angeles.

Police Lt. Jennifer Amat says shots were being fired when officers arrived and officers shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

She says the victims also included one person who was wounded. Other details are unclear, including a motive for the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

