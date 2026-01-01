48°F
Nation and World

Chilly New York welcomes 2026 in grand style — PHOTOS

People arrive to Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
NYPD officers stand guard in Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
People arrive to Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Revelers celebrate during New Year's Eve festivities in Times Square, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Saeko Yamakawa, of Japan, waits with other revelers for the ball to drop during New Year's Eve festivities in Times Square, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
A Times Square Alliance crew member carries balloons to distribute to revelers during New Year's Eve festivities, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Confetti is released in Times Square as people celebrate during New Year's Eve, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Fireworks explode at One Times Square during New Year's Eve celebration on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Diana Ross performs during the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
December 31, 2025 - 9:53 pm
 

NEW YORK — Crowds bundled up against the chilly temperatures cheered and embraced as the New Year’s Eve ball covered in more than 5,000 crystals descended down a pole in Times Square.

Revelers wearing tall celebratory hats and light-up necklaces had waited for hours to see the 12,350-pound ball drop. The festivities also included Tones and I performing John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

The television hosts interviewed visitors who were attending from such places as Florida, Mexico and South Korea, and read people’s wishes for the new year.

After the ball dropped it was scheduled to rise again, sparkling in red, white and blue, to mark the country’s upcoming 250th birthday.

Police in the city had planned additional anti-terrorism measures at the ball drop, with “mobile screening teams.” It was not in response to a specific threat, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

