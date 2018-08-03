Chinese girl found safe after disappearing from D.C. airport

A 12-year-old Chinese tourist has been found safe in New York a day after her tour group reported her missing from a Washington-area airport.

This undated photo shows JinJing Ma. (Virginia State Police via AP)

This photo provided by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority shows vehicle that missing 12-year-old girl JinJing Ma may have driven away in on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. (Metropolitan Washington Airports via AP)

This photo provided by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority shows missing 12-year-old girl JinJing Ma with an unidentified person walking through the baggage/arrivals level at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (Metropolitan Washington Airports via AP)

ARLINGTON, Va. — A 12-year-old Chinese tourist has been found safe in New York a day after her tour group reported her missing from a Washington-area airport.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police said JinJing Ma was found Friday in the custody of her parents in Queens, New York.

Authority police Chief David Huchler said at a news conference Friday that the girl excused herself to go to the bathroom Thursday after getting her passport at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. He said the girl met a woman, changed clothes and got into an SUV with New York tags.

Huchler says a couple had earlier approached JinJing Ma while her tour group was at the World Trade Center. He says there appeared to be a link between that couple and the people she met at the airport.