Nation and World

Chuck Yeager, 1st pilot to break speed of sound, dies at 97

The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 - 8:24 pm
 
Chuck Yeager, right, straps himself into the cockpit of a vintage P-51 Mustang aircraft in prep ...
Chuck Yeager, right, straps himself into the cockpit of a vintage P-51 Mustang aircraft in preparation for a dedication flight over the U.S. Air Force Academy cemetery Friday, Sept. 25, 1998 in Colorado Springs, Colo. His flight was to honor airmen from World War II as former members of the Army Air Force's 357th Fighter Group gathered for a reunion. The ceremony also honored the Merlin-engined P-51 itself. (AP Photo/Chuck Bigger)
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Colonel Charles Yeager holds an X-1 in which he w ...
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Colonel Charles Yeager holds an X-1 in which he was the first man to break the sound barrier in 1947, shown Oct. 12, 1962. (AP Photo/U.S. Air Force)
Maj. Chuck Yeager of the U.S. is seen at Frankfurt Rhine Main Air Base in Germany, Feb. 5, 1955 ...
Maj. Chuck Yeager of the U.S. is seen at Frankfurt Rhine Main Air Base in Germany, Feb. 5, 1955. (AP Photo/Albert Riethausen)
Former astronaut Chuck Yeager arrives at the Kennedy Center for the premiere of the movie &quot ...
Former astronaut Chuck Yeager arrives at the Kennedy Center for the premiere of the movie "The Right Stuff," Oct. 17, 1983, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager gives a thumbs up to the crowd during the Veterans Da ...
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager gives a thumbs up to the crowd during the Veterans Day parade in Sacramento, Calif. Friday Nov. 11, 2011. Yeager, who was the first man to break the sound barrier, was the grand marshall of the parade.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Chuck Yeager, a World War II fighter ace and the first person to break the sound barrier, has died. He was 97.

His wife, Victoria Yeager, confirmed the news on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

