Chuck Yeager, 1st pilot to break speed of sound, dies at 97
His wife, Victoria Yeager, confirmed the news on Twitter.
Chuck Yeager, a World War II fighter ace and the first person to break the sound barrier, has died. He was 97.
Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.
— Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) December 8, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.