107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

Church asks Utah Mormons to wear face coverings in public

The Associated Press
July 11, 2020 - 6:39 pm
 

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has asked all its members in Utah to wear face coverings when in public, a request that comes as confirmed infections in the state increase.

The Deseret News reported that the Utah Area Presidency sent out the request in an email on Friday evening. The area presidency operates under the authority of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“Now we ask all Latter-day Saints in the Utah Area to be good citizens by wearing face coverings when in public,” the email said. “Doing so will help promote the health and general welfare of all.”

About 62 percent of Utah’s 3.1 million residents are members of the church.

Nearly 900 new cases were reported in the state on Friday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Overall, Utah had 28,223 confirmed cases and 207 deaths due to the virus as of Saturday. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

MOST READ
1
Last drinks served on Fremont Street after bars ordered to close again
Last drinks served on Fremont Street after bars ordered to close again
2
Clark County releases list of businesses noncompliant with mandates
Clark County releases list of businesses noncompliant with mandates
3
Nobody knows how many resort workers are infected— including employees
Nobody knows how many resort workers are infected— including employees
4
Cosmopolitan warns of possible layoffs
Cosmopolitan warns of possible layoffs
5
Las Vegas bar workers frustrated, angry as restrictions return
Las Vegas bar workers frustrated, angry as restrictions return
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards makes remarks and answers questions during a news conference ab ...
Louisiana shuts bars, requires masks
By Chevel Johnson and Melinda Deslatte The Associated Press

Gov. John Edwards on Saturday ratcheted up Louisiana’s restrictions to combat the coronavirus’ spread, saying he’s instituting a statewide mask mandate, putting tougher limits on group gatherings and shuttering bars.

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing ...
Police execute search warrant at home of gun-toting St. Louis couple
The Associated Press

Authorities executed a search warrant at the St. Louis mansion of a white couple whose armed defense of their home during a recent racial injustice protest drew widespread attention, their attorney confirmed Saturday.

President Donald Trump wears a mask as he walks down the hallway during his visit to Walter Ree ...
Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic
By Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

The interior of the San Gabriel Mission is damaged following a morning fire, Saturday, July 11, ...
Fire destroys much of 249-year-old San Gabriel Mission in California
By Marcio Sanchez and Daisy Nguyen The Associated Press

A fire early Saturday destroyed the rooftop and most of the interior of the San Gabriel Mission in California that was undergoing renovation to mark its upcoming 250th anniversary celebration.

FILE - In this Monday, July 6, 2020 file photo, a health care worker administers a COVID-19 tes ...
COVID-19 deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse
By Mike Stobbe and Nicky Forster The Associated Press

A long-expected upturn in U.S. coronavirus deaths has begun, driven by fatalities in states in the South and West, according to data on the pandemic.

Comet Neowise soars in the horizon of the early morning sky in this view from the near the gran ...
New comet streaking past Earth, providing spectacular show
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

Comet Neowise swept within Mercury’s orbit a week ago. Its close proximity to the sun caused dust and gas to burn off its surface and create an even bigger debris tail. Now the comet is headed our way, with closest approach in two weeks.

FILE -This July 9, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor shows Michig ...
Michigan toughens mask requirement; Phoenix cuts eatery capacity
The Associated Press

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is ordering restaurants to work at half of their capacity, but he has declined to shut them down entirely as authorities seek to control a strong coronavirus outbreak that has doubled the daily case count in two weeks.

In a Sunday, April 12, 2020, file photo, Archbishop Timothy Dolan, right, delivers his homily o ...
After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4B in virus aid, analysis shows
By Reese Dunklin and Michael Rezendes The Associated Press

The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid, with many millions going to dioceses that have paid huge settlements or sought bankruptcy protection because of clergy sexual abuse cover-ups.