CIA recruit dog turns up her nose at bomb-sniffing

Some would jump at the opportunity to train for a job with the CIA. However, Lulu the black Labrador retriever simply had no desire.

CIA Fires Dog From Bomb Sniffing Program: 'It Was The Right Decision For Her' (Inform)

CIA recruit dog Lulu, a black Labrador retriever. (Twitter/CIA)

After a few weeks of training, the CIA shared a bittersweet “pupdate” Wednesday that Lulu, its smallest bomb-sniffing recruit, would be leaving the class because she showed signs that she wasn’t interested in searching for explosives.

We’re sad to announce that a few weeks into training, Lulu began to show signs that she wasn’t interested in detecting explosive odors. pic.twitter.com/c6lxHPfC09 — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

The agency said the 1 1/2-year-old pup was completely disinterested even when given treats and extra playtime.

“For some dogs, like Lulu, it becomes clear that the issue isn’t temporary. Instead, this just isn’t the job they are meant for,” the agency said.

“Lulu was no longer interested in searching for explosives. Even when they could motivate her with food and play to search, she was clearly not enjoying herself any longer.”

Lulu wasn’t interested in searching for explosives.

Even when motivated w food & play, she was clearly no longer enjoying herself. pic.twitter.com/puvhDk1tRX — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

After being released from training, Lulu’s handler welcomed the good dog into their home with open arms. Lula now makes the most of her retirement each day by sniffing out rabbits and squirrels with her new pal Harry, also a black Labrador.

Lulu was adopted by her handler & now enjoys her days playing w his kids & a new friend, & sniffing out rabbits & squirrels in the backyard. pic.twitter.com/WOImM75P1D — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

We’ll miss Lulu, but it was right decision for her & we wish her all the best in her new life!https://t.co/nPZl6YWNKb pic.twitter.com/Mbcr9C7wUY — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

