Nation and World

Cincinnati brawl captured on viral video appears to have left at least 2 injured

Police vehicle lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
WLWT Channel 5
July 27, 2025 - 6:51 pm
 
Updated July 28, 2025 - 9:26 am

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a fight that broke out in downtown Cincinnati early on Saturday morning that appeared to have left at least two people injured, Cincinnati TV station WLWT Channel 5 reported.

Videos circulating online of the attack show a graphic assault of a man by an assembled group of people in the middle of the street.

In the footage, a man, whose identity remains unknown, is repeatedly hit and kicked in the head by multiple people, sending him to the ground. The group of people then continues to assault the man while he lies on the ground.

Later in the video, a woman can be seen sneaking up from behind and grabbing at another woman who was seen checking on the fallen man, while a separate man in the crowd punches her. The punch causes the woman to fall to the ground, with her head slamming down onto the concrete.

The woman appears to be unconscious, as blood can be seen streaming from her mouth. The video ends as bystanders attempt to move the woman out of the street.

WLWT reports that it is unclear whether the man and woman who were attacked have any connection to one another.

On Saturday, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge condemned the attack and said CPD is actively working to hold them accountable in a statement provided to WLWT.

“I am in complete disgust waking up to the viral video many of you have now seen,” Theetge said.

