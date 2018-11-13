Clark County sends 4 to help ID bodies in California wildfires

Two men and two women with the Clark County coroner’s office left Las Vegas on Sunday night for Butte County, California, to help identify human remains in the state’s wildfires.

Deputy Coroner Justin Sponhaltz, right, of the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office, carries a bag with human remains found at a burned out home at the Camp Fire, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Deputy Coroner Justin Sponhaltz, of the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office, recovers human remains found at a home destroyed by the Camp Fire, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)

An American flag is draped over the charred remains of an old pickup truck entering Point Dume along the pacific coast highway in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Anthropology students observe as human remains are recovered from a burned out home at the Camp Fire, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A bag containing human remains lies on the ground as officials continue to search at a burned out home at the Camp Fire, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye, Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

Burned trees surround a destroyed home leaving only the fireplace in Point Dume in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Firefighters Jason Toole, right, and Brent McGill with the Santa Barbara Fire Dept. walk among the ashes of a wildfire-ravaged home after turning off an open gas line on the property Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Sheriff's deputies recover the remains of Camp Fire victims on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Paradise, Calif.. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Four local forensic anthropologists are working in Northern California to help with the recovery and identification of those killed by wildfires.

Two men and two women with the Clark County coroner’s office left Las Vegas on Sunday night for Butte County, California, a county spokesman announced Monday. The four started Monday in the towns of Paradise, Magalia and Concow, where they are working to identify human remains.

The state of California requested their help through a mutual aid agreement, and Clark County obliged, spokesman Erik Pappa said.

The Camp Fire had killed at least 29 people as of Monday, tying the record for the deadliest single fire in the state’s history.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.