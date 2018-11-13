Clark County sends 4 to help ID bodies in California wildfires

Four local forensic anthropologists are working in Northern California to help with the recovery and identification of those killed by wildfires.
Two men and two women with the Clark County coroner’s office left Las Vegas on Sunday night for Butte County, California, a county spokesman announced Monday. The four started Monday in the towns of Paradise, Magalia and Concow, where they are working to identify human remains.
The state of California requested their help through a mutual aid agreement, and Clark County obliged, spokesman Erik Pappa said.
The Camp Fire had killed at least 29 people as of Monday, tying the record for the deadliest single fire in the state’s history.
