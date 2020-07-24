Climber dies after falling 500 feet at Glacier National Park
Glacier National Park has released the name of a Kansas man who died in a climbing accident in the park earlier this week.
WEST GLACIER, Mont. — Glacier National Park has released the name of a Kansas man who died in a climbing accident in the park earlier this week.
Josh Yarrow, 20, of Wichita, Kansas, was mountain climbing off trail Tuesday evening when he fell while trying to retrieve a backpack.
His 500-foot fall was witnessed by his climbing partner, who went for help, officials said. Yarrow’s body was recovered by helicopter.
Yarrow was spending the summer working for a business in the West Glacier area.
Yarrow was climbing the ridge known as Dragon’s Tail on Tuesday evening when he fell toward Hidden Lake, officials said. The steep, off-trail climbing route located southwest of Mount Reynolds near Logan Pass is popular for its views of the lake.