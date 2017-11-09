Coast Guard comes to rescue of trans-Pacific rowboater

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a Chinese man off Hawaii who was voyaging from California to Asia in an ocean rowboat.

This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows the rescue Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, of Ruihn Yu, a Chinese national, who was attempting a trans-Pacific voyage from California to China and Taiwan aboard his 18-foot vessel when he suffered communication failures and a damaged rudder. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

HONOLULU — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a Chinese man off Hawaii who was voyaging from California to Asia in an ocean rowboat.

The Coast Guard identified him as Ruihn Yu, a Chinese national who was rescued Tuesday about 35 miles northeast of the island of Maui.

A Coast Guard news release says the 32-year-old Yu left California on June 9 and was headed for China and Taiwan when his 18-foot vessel developed communication failures and a damaged rudder.

Yu’s friend notified the Coast Guard that Yu was in possible distress after receiving a text message from Yu on a two-way satellite communication device.

Coast Guard spokeswoman Tara Molle said Yu planned to continue to his final destination of Australia.