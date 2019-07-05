88°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Coast Guard searching for man who fell from Carnival ship

The Associated Press
July 5, 2019 - 8:27 am
 

MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 37-year-old man who apparently fell overboard from the cruise ship Carnival Victory.

The agency says it was notified Thursday that a Carnival cruise ship crewmember fell overboard about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Cuba.

The Coast Guard sent an airplane crew and a Coast Guard cutter to search for the man.

No additional details were immediately available.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A man holds a card while joining a rally by mothers In Hong Kong on Friday, Jan. 5, 2019. Stude ...
Hong Kong’s divide shows no sign of mending; mothers rally
By Ken Moritsugu The Associated Press

Hong Kong’s societal divide showed no sign of closing Friday as students rebuffed an offer from city leader Carrie Lam to meet and a few thousand mothers rallied in support of young protesters who left a trail of destruction in the legislature’s building at the start of the week.

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden greets local residents wh ...
Biden says it would be ‘great’ to have a female vice president
The Associated Press

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden says it would be “great” to have a female vice president, but he won’t say whether he’d pick Sen. Kamala Harris for the No. 2 spot if he receives his party’s nomination.

(Getty Images)
Robust 224,000 jobs added in June; Fed rate cut uncertain
By Josh Boak The Associated Press

U.S. employers sharply stepped up their hiring in June, adding a robust 224,000 jobs, an indication of the economy’s durability after more than a decade of expansion.

In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, Angelina Khachaturyan attends hearings in a co ...
Outrage in Russia as abused teen sisters charged with murder of dad
By Nataliya Vasilyeva The Associated Press

One evening last summer, Mikhail Khachaturyan decided that his living room wasn’t tidy enough, so he summoned his three teenage daughters one by one and doused each with pepper spray. Now they are charged with murder.