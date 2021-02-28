48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Collapsed roadway by Big Sur set to be replaced

The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 - 7:20 pm
 
A section of Highway 1 is collapsed following a heavy rainstorm near Big Sur, Calif., on Friday ...
A section of Highway 1 is collapsed following a heavy rainstorm near Big Sur, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (Caltrans via AP)

BIG SUR, Calif. — Work to replace a section of roadway along Big Sur that crumbled during a recent storm is set to begin on Monday and is expected to continue until summer, officials said.

Torrential rain over a wildfire-scarred landscape triggered a debris flow that overwhelmed water drains and carried a large chunk of Highway 1 into the sea on Jan. 28. The washout left a 150-foot gap along the popular driving route renowned for its ocean views.

The California Department of Transportation said after assessing the damage, it plans to reconnect the scenic highway by filling the canyon below with dirt in a large V-shape and constructing a new road on top of the fill.

Crews will also replace the main drainage system above it to help withstand future debris flows, rising sea levels and coastal erosion, Caltrans said.

“Highway 1 is an iconic roadway that connects travelers with small businesses on the Central Coast, and we’re focused on restoring travel on this section by early summer,” Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said in a statement.

The work is estimated to cost $11.5 million, the agency said. Approximately five miles of Highway 1 will be closed to all vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic during repairs.

MOST READ
1
Internship at Las Vegas resort comes with room, meals, paycheck
Internship at Las Vegas resort comes with room, meals, paycheck
2
Couple found dead in Summerlin in apparent murder-suicide
Couple found dead in Summerlin in apparent murder-suicide
3
Virgin Hotel will open with free parking, no resort fees
Virgin Hotel will open with free parking, no resort fees
4
Texas woman hits jackpot for over $300K while waiting for flight
Texas woman hits jackpot for over $300K while waiting for flight
5
House passes $1.9T COVID relief package that includes $4B to Nevada
House passes $1.9T COVID relief package that includes $4B to Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.