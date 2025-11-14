College football coach from ‘Last Chance U’ dies after being shot, police say

72°F
By Mike Catalini and Haven Daley Associated Press
November 14, 2025 - 12:57 pm
 

OAKLAND, Calif. — College football coach John Beam, who was featured in the Netflix series “Last Chance U”, has died after being shot on campus, the Oakland Police Department said Friday, and a suspect has been arrested.

Police Chief Floyd Mitchell announced the coach’s death at a news conference on Friday, a day after the shooting at Laney College.

“This was a very targeted incident,” Assistant Chief James Beere said, adding that the suspect and Beam knew each other and although they weren’t close, the coach was “open to helping everybody in our community.”

Beere did not elaborate on how they knew each other or why the suspect was on campus, saying the suspect played football at Skyline High School but not when Beam worked there. The suspect was taken into custody without any altercation and a gun has been recovered, the assistant chief added.

Few other details were available. It was the second shooting in two days at a school in Oakland.

The Netflix docuseries focused on athletes at junior colleges striving to turn their lives around, and Beam’s Laney College Eagles starred in the 2020 season. Beam came across as competitive, but he also seemed to form connections with his players.

Two of Beam’s former players — brothers Nahshon and Rejzohn Wright, now in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints — posted on social media after the shooting.

“You mean the world to me,” Rejzohn Wright said in a post with a photo of Beam.

His brother shared a photo of the coach alongside a broken heart emoji.

Mayor Barbara Lee described Beam as a “giant” and a mentor, educator and lifeline for young people.

“For over 40 years, he has shaped leaders on and off the field, and our community is shaken alongside his family,” Lee said.

Beam, currently serving as athletic director, joined Laney College in 2004 as a running backs coach and became head coach in 2012, winning two league titles. According to his biography on the college’s website, 20 of his players have gone on to the NFL.

“The Peralta community is devastated by his shooting and deeply concerned for his well-being. We are stunned and heartbroken that such violence has touched our campus,” Mark Johnson a spokesperson for Peralta Community College District said in an emailed statement on Beam’s current medical status.

Beam’s shooting came a day after a student was shot at Oakland’s Skyline High School. The student is in stable condition.

