96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

College student wanted in 2 Connecticut slayings captured in Maryland

By Pat Eaton-Robb The Associated Press
May 27, 2020 - 8:03 pm
 
Updated May 27, 2020 - 8:14 pm

HARTFORD, Conn. — A college student wanted by police in a crime spree that included two slayings in Connecticut has been captured in Maryland, police said Wednesday night.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, had been the subject of a six-day search involving several police agencies and the FBI.

He was found in the area of a truck stop in Hagerstown, Maryland. He was not injured and no officers were hurt during the arrest, Connecticut State Police said.

Manfredonia was wanted in the machete killing of 62-year-old Ted DeMers and the wounding of another man in Willington, Connecticut, on Friday. Cyndi DeMers, the victim’s wife, has said Manfredonia was looking for a female acquaintance when he came walking down the road in front of their home wearing a motorcycle helmet and her husband offered him a ride to his motorcycle.

The University of Connecticut senior also went to another man’s home, held him hostage, stole his guns and truck and drove about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest to Derby, Connecticut, state police said.

In Derby, police found Manfredonia’s high school friend, Nicholas Eisele, 23, shot to death in his home on Sunday. Authorities believe Manfredonia then forced Eisele’s girlfriend into her car and fled the state. The girlfriend was found unharmed with her car at a rest stop near near Columbia, New Jersey.

Authorities have not offered a possible motive for the crimes.

Investigators tracked Manfredonia to Pennsylvania, where police said he took an Uber to a Walmart in East Stroudsburg, not far from the New Jersey border. Police discovered through interviews with the driver and from security camera footage that Manfredonia walked behind the store and onto railroad tracks, authorities said.

A man fitting his description was spotted Tuesday night near Scranton, Pennsylvania, prompting another search there. And police later suspected Manfredonia to be in the Hagerstown, Maryland, area, where a ride-hailing service dropped off someone matching his description Wednesday.

A lawyer for the suspect’s family, Michael Dolan, said they were relieved the search had ended peacefully.

Dolan said Manfredonia, a Newtown native, was an honors engineering student at UConn who had a history of depression and anxiety but had not shown signs of violence.

“This came as a total surprise to everybody based on Peter’s past,” he said. “He’s been a kind-hearted person who has no history of violence or any trouble with the law.”

————

Associated Press writer Dave Collins contributed to this report. This story has been corrected to show that Eisele’s girlfriend was found in Columbia, New Jersey, not Paterson, New Jersey.

MOST READ
1
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday
2
Casino owner’s giveaway of 2,000 flights to Las Vegas gone quickly
Casino owner’s giveaway of 2,000 flights to Las Vegas gone quickly
3
Las Vegas casino reopening ‘major milestone’ for city, industry
Las Vegas casino reopening ‘major milestone’ for city, industry
4
10 Las Vegas hotels set to host tourists sick with coronavirus
10 Las Vegas hotels set to host tourists sick with coronavirus
5
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this April 6, 2020, file photo, medical workers wearing personal protective equipment intake ...
US virus deaths surpass 100,000
By Carla K. Johnson, Susan Haigh and Lisa Marie Pane The Associated Press

The United States has surpassed a jarring milestone in the coronavirus pandemic: 100,000 deaths.

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11:40 UTC and provided by THE Na ...
Tropical Storm Bertha forms, quickly hits S. Carolina coast
The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall on South Carolina’s coast Wednesday morning shortly after it formed, becoming the second named storm before the official start of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

 
Poor weather postpones historic SpaceX rocket launch
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

Since 2011, NASA has relied on Russian spaceships launched from Kazakhstan to take U.S. astronauts to and from the space station.

 
Half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine, poll shows
By Lauran Neergaard and Hannah Fingerhut The Associated Press

Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if the scientists working furiously to create one succeed, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Gates block an entrance to Caesars Palace hotel and casino along the Las Vegas Strip devoid of ...
US nears 100K deaths as virus expands grip in many areas
By Kim Tong-Hyung and Elaine Kurtenbach The Associated Press

Optimism over reopening economies from business shutdowns to fight the virus spurred a rally on Wall Street, even as the official U.S. death toll approached 100,000.

Protesters gather near the site of the death of a man, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, who died in polic ...
4 Minneapolis officers fired hours after death of black man
By Amy Forliti and Jeff Baenen The Associated Press

Four Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the arrest of a black man who died in police custody were fired Tuesday after a bystander’s video showed the man pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck.

In this photo provided by Cristobal Francisquez, his parents Paulina and Marcos Francisco pose ...
In immigrant-heavy industry, meatpackers face worker shortage
By Stephen Groves and Sophia Tareen The Associated Press

Companies struggling to hire before the pandemic are spending millions on fresh incentives. Their hiring capability hinges on unemployment, industry changes, employees’ feelings about safety, and President Donald Trump’s aggressive and erratic immigration policies.