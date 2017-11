A Colorado man was charged on Monday with six counts of first degree murder and 30 counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting rampage at a Walmart store in the city of Thornton in which three people were killed.

Scott Ostrem, 47, right, is directed by a sheriff's department deputy out of a hearing in Adams County, Colo., court Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Brighton, Colo. Ostrem is being held for investigation of first-degree murder as the suspect in the killing of three shoppers inside a Thornton, Colo., Walmart store Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, Pool)

Scott Ostrem, 47, was advised of the charges against him during a court hearing on Monday.