Nation and World

Colorado man dies after reaching Mount Everest summit

The Associated Press
May 27, 2019 - 3:17 pm
 

DENVER — A Colorado climber has died shortly after getting to the top of Mount Everest and achieving his dream of scaling the highest peaks on the seven continents.

Christopher Kulish, a 62-year-old Boulder attorney, died Monday at a camp below the summit during his descent. The cause isn’t yet known.

His brother, Mark Kulish of Denver, says Christopher Kulish had just reached the top of Everest with a small group after crowds of hundreds of climbers congested the 29,035-foot (8,850-meter) peak last week.

About half a dozen climbers died on Everest last week, including Don Cash of Utah. Most of them died while descending from the summit during only a few windows of good weather each May.

Kulish also is survived by his mother, Betty Kulish, and a sister, Claudia.

