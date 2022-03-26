86°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Colorado woman dies on boating trip inside Grand Canyon

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022 - 5:32 pm
 
The Hance Rapid is located where Red Canyon intersects with the Colorado River at River Mile 77 ...
The Hance Rapid is located where Red Canyon intersects with the Colorado River at River Mile 77 inside Grand Canyon National Park. (Carl Bowman/NPS via AP)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A Colorado woman died when she fell into whitewater rapids on the Colorado River while on a boating trip in Grand Canyon National Park, park officials said Friday.

The death of Mary Kelley, 68 of Steamboat Springs occurred Thursday near Hance Rapid where there is powerful river turbulence at the intersection with Red Canyon due to debris from flash floods, officials said in a statement.

Other members of a private boating trip pulled Kelley out of the water but their administration of CPR and subsequent resuscitation efforts by park rangers flown to the scene by helicopter were unsuccessful, the statement said.

The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner and no additional information was available, the statement said.

MOST READ
1
Report: Teacher told student she should wear nothing to school
Report: Teacher told student she should wear nothing to school
2
Golden Knights lose goaltender for indefinite period
Golden Knights lose goaltender for indefinite period
3
She reported alleged student strip searches. Now teacher says she faces retaliation
She reported alleged student strip searches. Now teacher says she faces retaliation
4
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Brett Howden leaves on stretcher
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Brett Howden leaves on stretcher
5
Power surge caused by construction results in Cox internet outage
Power surge caused by construction results in Cox internet outage
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Missouri teen falls to death from Florida ride
By Freida Frisaro and Mike Schneider The Associated Press

A 14-year-old boy fell to his death late at night from a free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district.

View of a sign advising commuters to fill their tanks before crossing to the US is displayed at ...
Californians head to Tijuana in search of cheaper gas
By Leila Miller and Alexandra Mendoza Los Angeles Times

Claudia Jessica Villarreal used to fill up her Nissan Pathfinder near her home in Chula Vista. Then Russia invaded Ukraine and gasoline prices went bonkers. The 54-year-old psychologist soon discovered a bargain.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
States plan to fight inflation by sending money to taxpayers
By Patrick Whittle The Associated Press

At least a dozen states have proposed giving rebate checks of several hundred dollars directly to taxpayers, among them California, Kansas and Minnesota.

 
US, allies hit Russia with more sanctions
The Associated Press

President Joe Biden and Western allies pledged new sanctions and humanitarian aid on Thursday in response to Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine.

 
War in Ukraine may be entering more dangerous phase
By Robert Burns The Associated Press

President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees — and provide an additional $1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies.

In a July 26, 2021, file photo Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Oakland, Calif. ...
California car owners may get rebate to offset gas prices
By Adam Beam The Associated Press

Californians who own cars could get up to $800 from the state to help offset record high gas prices under a proposal announced Wednesday by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Biology major Catherine Mitchell works on her laptop during a break between classes, at Califor ...
California’s public universities drop SAT/ACT admission requirement
By JOCELYN GECKER Associated Press

In a move that squarely places California’s public universities at the forefront of the national trend to drop standardized tests, the Cal State university system will eliminate SAT and ACT exams from admission requirements, officials decided Wednesday.