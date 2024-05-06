73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Columbia cancels main commencement after weeks of protests

FILE - Pro-Israel demonstrators gather for the "Bring Them Home Now" rally outside th ...
FILE - Pro-Israel demonstrators gather for the "Bring Them Home Now" rally outside the Columbia University, April 26, 2024, in New York. Pro-Palestinian protesters have dominated university quads in the last two weeks, shutting down colleges and clashing with riot police. But there’s been a notable scarcity of student rallies in solidarity with Israelis. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
Staff members of the Columbia Daily Spectator, the college newspaper, work into the night as po ...
Staff members of the Columbia Daily Spectator, the college newspaper, work into the night as police cleared out demonstrators from Columbia University's campus, late Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. Left to right; Isabella Ramirez, editor in chief; Esha Karam, managing editor; Yvin Shin, head copy editor; Emily Forgash, deputy news editor; and Shea Vance, university news editor. (AP Photo/Jake Offenhartz)
Authorities detain a protester on the campus of Emory University during a pro-Palestinian demon ...
Authorities detain a protester on the campus of Emory University during a pro-Palestinian demonstration, in Atlanta, Georgia, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
More Stories
Palestinians flee from the eastern side of the southern Gaza city of Rafah after the Israeli ar ...
Hamas accepts proposal for cease-fire in war with Israel
Rescue workers, forensics and prosecutors work in a waterhole where human remains were found ne ...
Bodies found in Baja California during search for 3 missing tourists, officials say
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Th ...
How Southwest passengers can get voucher for delayed or canceled flights
FILE - Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks after a policy luncheon on Capitol Hil ...
$400 million boost in federal funds for security at places of worship
By Karen Matthews The Associated Press
May 6, 2024 - 1:06 pm
 

NEW YORK — Columbia University canceled its large university-wide commencement ceremony Monday following weeks of pro-Palestinian protests that have roiled its campus and others across the United States, but said students will still be able to celebrate at a series of smaller, school-based ceremonies this week and next.

The decision comes as universities around the country are wrangling with how to handle commencements.

Another campus shaken by protests, Emory University, announced Monday that it would move its commencement from its campus quadrangle in Atlanta to a suburban arena. But others, including the University of Michigan, Indiana University and Northeastern, have pulled off ceremonies with few disruptions.

Columbia’s decision to cancel its main ceremonies scheduled for May 15 saves its president, Minouche Shafik, from having to deliver a commencement address in the same part of campus where police dismantled a protest encampment last week.

Noting that the past few weeks have been “incredibly difficult” for the community, the Ivy League school in upper Manhattan said in its announcement that it made the decision after discussions with students.

“Our students emphasized that these smaller-scale, school-based celebrations are most meaningful to them and their families,” officials said. “They are eager to cross the stage to applause and family pride and hear from their school’s invited guest speakers.”

Most of the ceremonies that had been scheduled for the south lawn of the main campus, where encampments were taken down last week, will take place about 5 miles north at Columbia’s sports complex, officials said.

Speakers at some of Columbia’s still-scheduled graduation ceremonies include Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames, former CNN anchor Poppy Harlow, political scientist Ian Bremmer and Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, director of the National Institutes of Health.

Also, actor Michael J. Fox is scheduled to receive a medal for distinguished service from Columbia’s Teachers College.

Columbia had already canceled in-person classes. More than 200 pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had camped out on Columbia’s green or occupied an academic building were arrested in recent weeks.

Similar encampments sprouted up at universities around the country as schools struggled with where to draw the line between allowing free expression while maintaining safe and inclusive campuses.

The University of Southern California earlier canceled its main graduation ceremony while allowing other commencement activities to continue. Students abandoned their camp at USC on Sunday after being surrounded by police and threatened with arrest.

Other universities have held their graduation ceremonies with beefed-up security. The University of Michigan’s ceremony was interrupted by chanting a few times Saturday, while in Boston on Sunday, some students waved small Palestinian or Israeli flags as Northeastern University held its commencement in Fenway Park.

At the University of California, Los Angeles, disruptions continued Monday following the dismantling of a pro-Palestinian encampment and some 200 arrests last week. Police detained numerous people in a parking structure. The university also said classes in one building, Monroe Hall, would move online “due to ongoing disruptions” but did not provide details.

Also Monday, police cleared a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of California, San Diego, and arrested more than 30 people, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The protests stem from the conflict that started Oct. 7 when Hamas terrorists attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking roughly 250 hostages. Student protesters are calling on their schools to divest from companies that do business with Israel or otherwise contribute to the war effort.

Hamas announced Monday that it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal to halt the war in Gaza, but Israel did not immediately comment. Details have not yet been released.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel launched an retaliatory offensive in Gaza that has killed more than 34,500 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

Emory’s 16,000-student university is one of many that has seen repeated protests over the war.

Ceremonies scheduled for May 13 will now be held at the GasSouth Arena and Convocation Center in Duluth, almost 20 miles northeast of the university’s Atlanta campus, President Gregory Fenves said in an open letter.

“Please know that this decision was not taken lightly,” Fenves wrote. “It was made in close consultation with the Emory Police Department, security advisors and other agencies — each of which advised against holding commencement events on our campuses.”

The university called outside police agencies to arrest 28 people after an encampment was erected on the quad on April 25. Protests have continued on the campus since then, including some additional arrests.

MOST READ
1
Raiders might move training camp site out of Henderson
Raiders might move training camp site out of Henderson
2
Hill: ‘Crazy’ Raiders draft pick could quickly become fan favorite
Hill: ‘Crazy’ Raiders draft pick could quickly become fan favorite
3
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
4
CARTOON: Wearing thin
CARTOON: Wearing thin
5
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Palestinians flee from the eastern side of the southern Gaza city of Rafah after the Israeli ar ...
Hamas accepts proposal for cease-fire in war with Israel
By Sam Mednick, Josef Federman and Bassem Mroue Associated Press

The cease-fire agreement was announced hours after Israel ordered Palestinians to begin evacuating from Rafah, signaling an invasion was imminent.

Israeli soldiers drive a tank at a staging ground near the border with the Gaza Strip, in south ...
Hamas says latest cease-fire talks have ended
By Josef Federman and Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

The latest round of Gaza cease-fire talks ended in Cairo after “in-depth and serious discussions,” the Hamas terrorist group said Sunday.

Pro-Palestinian protesters and pro-Israeli supporters clash at an encampment at UCLA on May 1, ...
Slow UCLA response to violence questioned
By Teresa Watanabe Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — On the morning before a mob attacked a pro-Palestinian student encampment at UCLA, campus Police Chief John Thomas assured university leadership that he could mobilize law enforcement “in minutes” — a miscalculation from the three hours it took to actually bring in enough officers to quell the violence, according to three sources.

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, left, holds candles for Christian pilgrim ...
Holy Fire ceremony marked amid war’s backdrop
The Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Bells and clamor, incense and flames. One of the most chaotic gatherings in the Christian calendar is the ancient ceremony of the “Holy Fire,” with worshippers thronging the Church of the Holy Sepulcher on Saturday.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Brittney Griner still adjusting after Russian prison ordeal
recommend 2
Valley High student-teacher fight sparked by racial slur, police say
recommend 3
2 accused in death of man found fatally shot in Las Vegas vacant lot
recommend 4
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
recommend 5
Raiders not immune from jokes during Tom Brady roast
recommend 6
5 reasons why the Knights lost to the Stars: ‘It’s not easy to repeat’