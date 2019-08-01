79°F
Columbus, Ohio, officers face discipline in Stormy Daniels arrest

The Associated Press
August 1, 2019 - 6:33 am
 

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say five officers from the department’s now-disbanded vice unit face discipline for a raid on a strip club last year that resulted in the arrest of Stormy Daniels.

The department said Wednesday that the officers could face punishment ranging from a reprimand to firing. The officers include a commander, lieutenant, sergeant and two of the arresting officers.

Daniels was arrested at Sirens in July 2018 on suspicion of inappropriately touching an undercover officer.

An investigation focused on allegations that officers who support Republican President Donald Trump conspired to retaliate against the porn actress over her claims she had sex with Trump before he became president.

An internal review found the arrest was improper but not planned or politically motivated.

