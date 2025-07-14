109°F
One lane reopens after vehicle fire shut down parts of I-15, near Baker

Northbound Interstate 15 closed due to vehicle fire near Baker
A fire shuts down the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Baker, Calif., on Monday, July 14, ...
A fire shuts down the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Baker, Calif., on Monday, July 14, 2025. (Sarah Fang)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2025 - 3:59 pm
 
Updated July 14, 2025 - 4:53 pm

A commercial vehicle caught fire on Interstate 15, causing all northbound lanes to temporarily close near mile marker 133, just south of Baker, California, according to a post on X by California Highway Patrol Barstow.

One northbound lane reopened around 4:30 p.m. while fire crews continued to tackle the flames, CHP stated on X.

All motorists heading north were being rerouted south at Zzyzx Road for a few hours before the road closure was lifted, according to CHP Barstow’s X post. All southbound lanes are open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

