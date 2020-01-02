45°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Commuters trapped by tumbleweeds on Washington state highway

The Associated Press
January 1, 2020 - 7:21 pm
 

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Some people spent part of their New Year’s Eve trapped on a Washington state highway after tumbleweeds blocked their route, authorities said.

YakTriNews reported that the Washington State Patrol announced via Twitter at about 6:30 p.m. that State Route 240 was closed in both directions near West Richland.

Trooper Sarah Clasen told KAPP-KVEW that vehicles were trapped in a pile of tumbleweeds that stood up to 15 feet tall.

The state Department of Transportation used snow plows to clear the scene.

Trooper Chris Thorson said it took about 10 hours to clear the road, which opened again around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Thorson says five cars and one 18-wheel semi truck where trapped in the tumbleweeds. No injuries were reported.

“People were still stuck at midnight and rung in the new year trapped under the weeds,” Thorson said.

Thorson said Wednesday that troopers found one abandoned car that was trapped in the tumbleweeds at daylight but no one was inside.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Grand Marshal Rita Moreno waves to the crowd during the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., ...
131st Rose Parade welcomes colorful floats, marching bands
The Associated Press

After a flyover by a B-2 stealth bomber, marching bands and floral floats took to the streets under mostly sunny California skies as the 131st Rose Parade drew hundreds of thousands of spectators on New Year’s Day.

In this Oct. 14, 2019, photo, letters between poet T.S. Eliot and longtime confidante Emily Hal ...
T.S. Eliot letters to confidante to be unveiled after 60 years
By Christina Paciolla The Associated Press

About 1,000 letters written by poet T.S. Eliot to Emily Hale will be unveiled this week. Scholars from around the world will be traveling to Princeton in the first days they are available.

This Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, photo provided by Twitter user @AvaTheHuman shows red sky from wil ...
Australia sends aid to wildfire towns as death toll reaches 17
By Tristan Lavalette The Associated Press

Australia deployed military ships and aircraft Wednesday to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that have left at least 17 people dead nationwide.

Soldiers board a C-17 aircraft Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Fort Bragg, N.C., to be deployed in I ...
2 days of clashes at US embassy end as Iran-backed militia leaves
By Robert Burns and Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press

Charging that Iran was “fully responsible” for an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, President Donald Trump ordered about 750 U.S. soldiers deployed to the Middle East as about 3,000 more prepared for possible deployment in the next several days.

Revellers photograph fireworks over the Arc de Triomphe as they celebrate the New Year on the C ...
Revelers around globe celebrate 2020, new decade
The Associated Press

A joyful crowd of Parisians and tourists walked, biked and used scooters to reach the Champs-Elysees for the new year celebrations, in a city with almost no public transport amid massive strikes.

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 file photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard C ...
Hawaii tour copter hit ridge then fell, investigators say
By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press

The pilot, Paul Matero, did not have an instrument rating, which allows pilots to fly in bad weather, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.