94°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Confederate statue vandalized with profanity against Trump

The Associated Press
July 24, 2019 - 12:04 pm
 

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, that became a rallying point for white nationalists was found vandalized Wednesday with an expletive against President Donald Trump.

The profanity was graffitied on the base of the Gen. Robert E. Lee statue in white paint, TV station WVIR reported. Blue paint was also splattered around the base, according to the station.

The city’s Parks and Recreation department was notified to clean the statue, police spokesman Tyler Hawn said.

Charlottesville, like other cities around the U.S., has been wrestling for years with what to do with Confederate monuments in its public spaces.

White nationalists seized on a city plan to remove the statue and flocked there in 2017 for a rally. Hundreds of others showed up to protest the racists, and the event descended into violence. Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old activist and paralegal, was killed and dozens more were injured when a white supremacist drove his car into a crowd.

A lawsuit over the statue-removal plan is ongoing and the figure of Lee on horseback has remained in place. The statue has been vandalized several times before.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A March 28, 2005 file photo shows Dutch actor Rutger Hauer arriving at the premiere of "Sin Cit ...
Actor Rutger Hauer, of ‘Blade Runner’ fame, has died at 75
By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

Dutch film actor Rutger Hauer, who specialized in menacing roles, including a memorable turn as a murderous android in “Blade Runner” opposite Harrison Ford, has died. He was 75.

An April 30, 2007, file photo shows the headquarters of Cardinal Health in Dublin, Ohio. An exe ...
As opioid crisis grew, drugmakers shipped stronger pills, report says
By Geoff Mulvihill and Riin Aljas The Associated Press

An Associated Press analysis of drug distribution data released as a result of lawsuits against the industry found that the amount of opioids as measured by total potency continued to rise early this decade even as the number of pills distributed began to dip.

In a Monday, Nov. 23, 2015, file photo, the Allergan logo appears above a trading post on the f ...
Textured breast implant tied to rare cancer recalled
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

Breast implant maker Allergan Inc. issued a worldwide recall Wednesday for textured models because of a link to a rare form of cancer.

In this June 13, 2019, photo construction continues on a new home in Mechanicsville, Va. On Wed ...
New home sales end 2 months of decline with modest 7% rise in June
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

U.S. new home sales rose at a modest pace in June but remained below sales levels earlier this year, suggesting low mortgage rates and a healthy job market aren’t encouraging many more purchases.