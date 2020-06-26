85°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Confirmed new virus cases hit daily new high in US — 40K

By Michelle R. Smith and Frances D’Emilio The Associated Press
June 26, 2020 - 7:31 am
 

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday — eclipsing the mark set during one of the deadliest stretches in late April — in a resurgence that has led some governors to backtrack or at least pause the reopening of their states.

While the increase is believed to reflect, in part, greatly expanded testing, experts say there is ample evidence the virus is making a comeback, including rising deaths and hospitalizations in parts of the country, especially in the South and West. Arizona, Texas, Florida and Arkansas are among the states that have been hit hard.

The number of confirmed new infections soared past the previous high set on April 24 of 36,400, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. are down to around 600 per day, compared with about 2,200 in mid-April. Some experts have expressed doubt that deaths will return to that level, in part because of advances in treatment and prevention but also because a large share of the new infections are in younger adults, who are more likely than older ones to survive.

124K deaths, 2.4M infections

The virus is blamed for 124,000 deaths in the U.S. and 2.4 million confirmed infections nationwide, by Johns Hopkins’ count. But U.S. health officials said the true number of Americans infected is about 20 million, or almost 10 times higher. Worldwide, the virus has claimed close to a half-million lives, according to Johns Hopkins.

Elsewhere around the world, China moved closer to containing a fresh outbreak in Beijing. Another record daily increase in India pushed the caseload in the world’s second most populous nation toward half a million. And other countries with big populations like Indonesia, Pakistan and Mexico grappled with large numbers of infections and strained health care systems.

South Africa, which accounts for about half of the infections on the African continent with over 118,000, reported a record of nearly 6,600 new cases after loosening what had been one of the world’s strictest lockdowns earlier this month.

Italy, one of the hardest-hit European nations, battled to control an outbreak among Bulgarian seasonal crop pickers near Naples.

The governor of the southern Campania region insisted that the workers who live in an apartment complex with dozens of COVID-19 cases stay inside for just over two weeks, not even emerging for food — authorities will deliver groceries to them.

Arizona, Texas pause plans

In the U.S., Arizona reported over 3,000 additional infections reported Thursday, the fourth day in a week with a increase over that mark. The state postponed further efforts to reopen.

The numbers “continue to go in the wrong direction,” said Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said.

Similarly, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas put off lifting any more restrictions Thursday and reimposed a ban on elective surgeries in some places to preserve hospital space after the number of patients statewide more than doubled in two weeks.

And Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak mandated the wearing of face masks in public, casinos included.

MOST READ
1
We tried Wynn’s ‘re-imagined’ buffet. Here’s what we found.
We tried Wynn’s ‘re-imagined’ buffet. Here’s what we found.
2
Sisolak says face coverings required starting Friday
Sisolak says face coverings required starting Friday
3
Dos and don’ts of wearing face masks starting at midnight
Dos and don’ts of wearing face masks starting at midnight
4
Laid-off Drew Las Vegas staffers sue owner, claim money owed
Laid-off Drew Las Vegas staffers sue owner, claim money owed
5
Nevada adds record 497 new COVID-19 cases, as Clark County adds 397
Nevada adds record 497 new COVID-19 cases, as Clark County adds 397
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 are reflected next to a sign req ...
Texas governor puts reopening on pause as virus cases soar
The Associated Press

American hospital officials and health experts are warning that politicians focusing on the economy and a public tired of being cooped up are letting a deadly medical disaster spiral to new heights.

A couple rests on an empty section of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (A ...
Hawaii to waive quarantine for negative COVID-19 tests
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Wednesday said that starting Aug. 1, travelers arriving from out of state may bypass a 14-day quarantine requirement if they test negative for COVID-19.

In a March 1, 1965, file photo Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. hops over a puddle as it rains in Sel ...
1960s civil rights movement icons voice cautious optimism
By Dan Sewell and Russell Contreras The Associated Press

Bob Moses says America is at “a lurching moment” for racial change, potentially as transforming as the Civil War era and as the 1960s civil rights movement that he helped lead.

 
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for use of blackface in sketches
By David Bauder The Associated Press

Jimmy Kimmel apologized Tuesday for his 1990s blackface impressions of NBA player Karl Malone and other Black celebrities but said his delay in addressing the subject came in part to avoid handing a victory to his foes.

Brett Hankison (Louisville Police Department via AP, File)
Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired
The Associated Press

The Louisville Metro police department has fired one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, more than three months after the 26-year-old Black woman was killed in her home.

Adult film star Ron Jeremy, right, makes his first appearance in downtown Los Angeles Criminal ...
Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assault
By Andrew Dalton The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Tuesday.