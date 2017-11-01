ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

Connecticut student put body fluids on roommate’s belongings, police say

The Associated Press
November 1, 2017 - 9:44 am
 

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate’s belongings — and police are saying it was a bias crime.

West Hartford police said Wednesday that 18-year-old University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and breach of peace. Police also are asking a judge to add a felony bigotry charge.

University President Greg Woodward says the arrest has raised accusations of racism. The college launched its own investigation.

The Hartford Courant reports Brochu told police she put her body fluids on her roommate’s backpack and licked her roommate’s plate, fork and spoon because she was frustrated with her roommate’s rude behavior. Brochu denied other actions she wrote about on Instagram, including that she put her roommate’s toothbrush “where the sun doesn’t shine.”

Brochu didn’t immediately return a message.

