Nation and World

Containment of California wildfires expands, wind a concern

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 - 9:10 pm
 
The Tumbleweed brush fire is seen along Interstate 5 in Gorman, Calif., Sunday, July 4, 2021.
The Tumbleweed brush fire is seen along Interstate 5 in Gorman, Calif., Sunday, July 4, 2021.(Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations via AP)
A DC-10 air tanker drops retardant while battling the Salt Fire near the Lakehead community of ...
A DC-10 air tanker drops retardant while battling the Salt Fire near the Lakehead community of Unincorporated Shasta County, Calif., on Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

REDDING, Calif. — Containment of three big wildfires in Northern California has increased but potential for a new round of winds this week was a concern, authorities said Monday.

Containment of the 39-square-mile Lava Fire at the foot of volcanic Mount Shasta jumped to 71% after minimal overnight activity, Shasta-Trinity National Forest said. Remaining evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings.

To the northeast, the nearly 16.5-square-mile Tennant Fire rose to 53%, with evacuation orders and warnings continuing for nearby areas.

“The map’s looking fantastic this morning,” incident commander Jim Harris told a briefing.

Firefighters were cautioned that weather would be even drier and wind gusts could hit up to 25 mph by Tuesday and they needed to make sure the fire did not jump out of the perimeter.

Two homes were among five buildings burned there.

Containment of the Salt Fire north of the city of Redding increased to 20% and nearby communities remained under evacuation orders and warnings. The fire destroyed 41 buildings, including 27 homes, after breaking out June 30 near Interstate 5.

In Southern California, a fire that erupted Sunday in mountainous northern Los Angeles County near Gorman remained at 1.5 square miles with 10% containment.

