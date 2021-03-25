65°F
Nation and World

Cookie truck overturns on I-15 near Cajon Pass in California

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2021 - 5:12 pm
 
Traffic moves south on I-15 in Cajon Pass in Southern California. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A semitrailer carrying cookies overturned on Interstate 15 near Cajon Pass in Southern California on Wednesday, creating a traffic mess, officials said.

In a tweet, California traffic officials said the truck was blocking at least two lanes of traffic in the southbound lanes near Kenwood Avenue.

Officials said travelers should avoid the area “as it is unknown when area will be clear.”

Earlier this month, a semitrailer hauling onions overturned in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 outside of Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST
Police vehicles sit in the parking lot outside a King Soopers grocery store where a mass shooti ...
Police: Colorado shooting suspect prone to delusions, rage
By Patty Nieberg, Thomas Peipert and Colleen Slevin The Associated Press

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was booked into jail Tuesday on murder charges a day after the attack at a grocery in Boulder. He was due to make a first court appearance Thursday.

In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, a cargo ship, named the Ever Green, sits wi ...
Massive cargo ship turns sideways, plugs Egypt’s Suez Canal
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

One of the world’s largest cargo ships has turned sideways and blocked all traffic in the Suez Canal, officials said Wednesday, threatening to disrupt a global shipping system.

President Joe Biden once described himself as “the poorest man in Congress.” (Shutterstock)
How much is President Biden worth?
By Gabrielle Olya GoBankingRates

With decades of political experience behind him, Joe Biden was elected the 46th president on Nov. 7, 2020. Take a look at how he made it from senator to vice president to president — and how he’s earned his wealth along the way.

Mourners sign crosses, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, placed in honor of the victims, along a fence p ...
Colorado shooting victims: Store staffers, cop, photographer
By Jennifer Peltz, Corey Williams and Heather Hollingsworth The Associated Press

Three were gunned down while putting in a day’s work at a Colorado supermarket. Another was a police officer who raced in to try to rescue them and others from the attack that left 10 dead.

 
Colorado supermarket shooting leaves 10 dead, including police officer
By Patty Nieberg, James Anderson and Colleen Slevin The Associated Press

Police have arrested a suspect after 10 people, including a police officer, were killed Monday in Boulder, the third mass shooting in Colorado following incidents at Columbine High School in Littleton in 1999 and at a movie theater in Aurora in 2012.

 
Partying ‘couldn’t go on any longer,’ says Miami Beach official
By Kelli Kennedy The Associated Press

Miami Beach commissioners voted unanimously Sunday to empower the city manager to extend the curfew in the South Beach entertainment district until at least April 12, effectively shutting down a spring break hot spot in one of the few states fully open during the pandemic.