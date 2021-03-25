Cookie truck overturns on I-15 near Cajon Pass in California

A semitrailer carrying cookies overturned on Interstate 15 near Cajon Pass in Southern California on Wednesday, creating a traffic mess, officials said.

Traffic moves south on I-15 in Cajon Pass in Southern California. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A semitrailer carrying cookies overturned on Interstate 15 near Cajon Pass in Southern California on Wednesday, creating a traffic mess, officials said.

In a tweet, California traffic officials said the truck was blocking at least two lanes of traffic in the southbound lanes near Kenwood Avenue.

SBCO: SB I-15 at south of Kenwood Ave near Devore. Overturned semi carrying cookies 🍪 blocking lanes #1 & #2. Lanes #3 & #4 opening in 5 minutes. Delay travel as it is unknown when area will be clear. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/IGaaEu4gQn — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) March 24, 2021

Officials said travelers should avoid the area “as it is unknown when area will be clear.”

Earlier this month, a semitrailer hauling onions overturned in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 outside of Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.