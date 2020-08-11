94°F
Copter crew rescues California couple chased by cow

August 10, 2020 - 8:30 pm
 

SAN FRANCISCO — A confrontation between an elderly couple and a cow and her calf required the intervention of the California Highway Patrol in Northern California this weekend.

Authorities said on Facebook that the unidentified couple had fallen to the ground after a cow gave chase to them in the Lynch Canyon Regional Park. They were hoisted into a helicopter to elude the angry bovine.

In a minutes-long video taken by highway patrol mid-air, a cow and calf are seen standing feet away from the couple on the barren trail. As the chopper hovers above the site, the cow is seen rearing its head and bellowing, while the calf stands nearby.

Highway patrol succeeded in moving the cow by sounding the helicopter’s alarm, CHP wrote in a Facebook post.

Officials lifted the couple 75 feet (22.8 meters) into the air and transported them to a hospital to treat their injuries. There was no word on what happened to the mother cow or her calf.

Yogi Dalal hugs his daughter Jigisha as his other daughter Kajal, left, bows her head at the fa ...
‘Assault on our city’: Hundreds ransack downtown Chicago after shooting
By Don Babwin The Associated Press

Hundreds of people descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city’s South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said.

This photo provided by WJLA-TV shows the scene of an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, ...
1 dead after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes
By Julio Cortez The Associated Press

A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage.

Crater Lake National Park (Courtesy)
Crater Lake in Oregon threatened by visitor surge amid pandemic
The Associated Press

The clean, clear waters of Crater Lake National Park are being threatened by contamination brought in by visitors after the coronavirus pandemic spurred sharp cutbacks in park staffing.

Students crowd a hallway, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Ga. ...
Georgia high school goes online after COVID infections reported
The Associated Press

A Georgia high school plans to start the week with all classes shifting online after nine students and staff tested positive for the coronavirus when the school year opened last week with most students attending in-person.

FILE - In this July 31, 2020, file photo, letter carriers load mail trucks for deliveries at a ...
Postal Service emerges as flash point heading into election
By Anthony Izaguirre and Matthew Daly The Associated Press

The success of the 2020 presidential election could hinge on a most unlikely government agency: the U.S. Postal Service. Current signs are not promising.

FILE - In this July 14, 2020, file photo, people wait in line for coronavirus testing at Dodger ...
US tops 5 million confirmed virus cases, to Europe’s alarm
By Nicole Winfield and Lisa Marie Pane The Associated Press

With confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. hitting 5 million Sunday, by far the highest of any country, the failure of the most powerful nation in the world to contain the scourge has been met with astonishment and alarm in Europe.

In this image from video provided by NBC4 Washington, law enforcement work the scene of a shoot ...
DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured
The Associated Press

A dispute that erupted into gun fire during a large outdoor party in Washington, D.C., early Sunday left one person dead and some 20 others injured, including an off-duty officer “struggling for her life,” according to police.

Customers at a cafe enjoy lunch in the sunshine in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2 ...
New Zealand marks 100 days of coronavirus elimination
By Nick Perry The Associated Press

New Zealand on Sunday marked 100 days since it stamped out the spread of the coronavirus, a rare bright spot in a world that continues to be ravaged by the disease.