The coronavirus has shut down many popular tourist destinations around the world.

A woman walks in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum in the afternoon of Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Soldiers wearing protective face masks march past the closed entrance gates to the Forbidden City, usually crowded with tourists before the new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

This aerial image taken on Thursday, March 12, 2020, shows Rome's office district at what would have otherwise been rush hour, virtually empty. (AP Photo/Luigi Navarra)

A view of the center court of the vacated University of Debrecen in Debrecen, northeastern Hungary, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Zsolt Czegledi/MTI via AP)

View of an empty gallery at El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A handful of people pass through Josie Robertson Plaza in front of The Metropolitan Opera house, center, at Lincoln Center, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Empty chairs line Kuta Beach as tourism on the resort island has dropped due to the coronavirus outbreak in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

A street performer sits alone at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Tourists, wearing mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, cross the street at the Jose Marti International Airport after their arrival in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Palestinian Health workers spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus in the Al-omari Mosque in Gaza City, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Players of Peru's Alianza Lima and Argentina's Racing Club line up before a Copa Libertadores soccer match at the Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Park Dong-joo/Yonhap via AP)

A woman on a public transportation bus a wears a surgical mask in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

A lawmaker wearing face mask arrives for a plenary session at the Lower House in Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Workers stand by after pausing the assembly of the arena for the Maple Leafs NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Thursday March 12, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Workers wearing protective clothing disinfect St Antonio Church, in Bayrakli district of Izmir, Turkey, Thursday, March 12, 2020, as a precaution against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul)

A couple kiss at the Barcelona Airport in Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The coronavirus has brought much of the world to a halt. The virus has affected daily life in dozens of countries. Museums, cafes and parks are shut down.

Tourist destinations across Europe are closed and Italy is grappling with a nationwide lockdown. Take a look at how once crowded spots are now eerily void of people.