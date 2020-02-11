52°F
Nation and World

Coronavirus case confirmed in San Diego

The Associated Press
February 10, 2020 - 8:33 pm
 

SAN DIEGO — An evacuee from China has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been isolated at a San Diego hospital.

The person was aboard the first flight from the locked-down city of Wuhan that landed last Wednesday at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter who wasn’t authorized to release the information and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The person, an adult, was being treated in isolation at UC San Diego Medical Center. This is the seventh confirmed case of coronavirus in California and the 13th in the United States.

Miramar received two flights and more than 170 evacuees last week. Seven that had shown possible symptoms of the highly contagious virus were hospitalized for observation but several tested negative and have been released.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the person who tested positive was among those already hospitalized.

Hundreds of American evacuees from China have been quarantined at military bases around the country until it’s determined that they don’t have the virus, which has killed more than 1,000 people overseas.

