Coronavirus deaths in US reach single-day record of nearly 4,600

Nearly, 4,600 people in the United States were reported to have died from COVID-19 during the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m Pacific time on Thursday.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the 4,591 deaths is nearly double the previous high mark of 2,569 deaths from coronavirus, which was recorded Wednesday.

Johns Hopkins reported 31,451 new confirmed cases during the 24-hour period. The death toll across the U.S. has surpassed 34,500.

In Nevada, 142 deaths have been reported.