64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Coronavirus deaths in US reach single-day record of nearly 4,600

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2020 - 12:15 am
 

Nearly, 4,600 people in the United States were reported to have died from COVID-19 during the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m Pacific time on Thursday.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the 4,591 deaths is nearly double the previous high mark of 2,569 deaths from coronavirus, which was recorded Wednesday.

Johns Hopkins reported 31,451 new confirmed cases during the 24-hour period. The death toll across the U.S. has surpassed 34,500.

In Nevada, 142 deaths have been reported.

MOST READ
1
Clark County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 66 new cases
Clark County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 66 new cases
2
CARTOON: Stimulus checks
CARTOON: Stimulus checks
3
Mayor Goodman calls business shutdown ‘total insanity’
Mayor Goodman calls business shutdown ‘total insanity’
4
Sisolak says experts will guide decision to lift COVID-19 shutdown order
Sisolak says experts will guide decision to lift COVID-19 shutdown order
5
Police video surveillance records woman’s assault
Police video surveillance records woman’s assault
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a March 6, 2019, photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer depar ...
Michael Cohen, former Trump laywer, being released from prison
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement amid the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

 
Guidelines to ‘Opening Up America Again’
By Kevin Freking The Associated Press

The Trump administration has issued new guidelines for states, individuals and employers on how to gradually revive activity and ease up on social distancing in areas where coronavirus cases are on the decline.

People line up outside the Utah Department of workforce Services Monday, April 13, 2020, in Sal ...
Utah gets 106K filing for unemployment in past month
By Brady McCombs The Associated Press

That staggering figure easily surpassed yearly totals for each of the last five years when the state averaged about 73,000 claims a year, state figures show.

In this April 14, 2020, photo, head mortician Jordi Fernandez prepares a coffin before placing ...
Spanish funeral home tries to copes with stream of bodies
By Renata Brito and Felipe Dana The Associated Press

Jordi Fernández stood outside a parking garage-turned-morgue housing more than 500 bodies. “I had never imagined a situation like the one in which we are living,” he said.

Sir Simon Stevens, CEO of the NHS, speaks via videolink as he officially opens the NHS Nighting ...
Navy says 6 carrier sailors hospitalized; UK extends lockdown 3 weeks
The Associated Press

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

A March 17, 2020, file photo shows people waiting in line to get help with unemployment benefit ...
4-week US jobless totals reach 22M
By Christopher Rugaber and Lori Hinnant The Associated Press

More than 5 million Americans filed for their first unemployment benefits last week, bringing the four-week total job losses to 22 million.

Read More