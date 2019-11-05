57°F
Nation and World

Coroner: Ohio woman bleeds to death from numerous dog bites

The Associated Press
November 4, 2019 - 7:57 pm
 

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Police say a pair of dogs suspected in the deadly mauling of an Ohio woman had bitten her and others in the past.

A corner says 49-year-old Mary Matthews of Waynesville bled to death from numerous bites. Police say her husband found her body Friday.

Police say it’s not clear yet whether both or one of the Great Danes at the house were involved in the attack.

Officers say they found blood in the garage, bathroom, living room and other areas of the house south of Dayton.

Both dogs were handed over to the Warren County Dog Warden and euthanized on Saturday.

Matthews’ husband told police that one of the dogs was vicious and that his wife would have trouble defending herself if the dogs attacked.

