‘Cosby Show’ star Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies at 54 after accidental drowning

Nation and World

By Mona Khalifeh Parade
July 21, 2025 - 11:04 am
 

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his iconic role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has died after an accidental drowning, per multiple outlets.

The actor was reportedly in Costa Rica on a family vacation and drowned while swimming. He was 54. Parade has reached out to his representative for comment.

Warner became a household name in the 1980s as Theo, the only son of Bill Cosby’s character, Heathcliff Huxtable, on the sitcom which ran from 1984 to 1992. It was a role that not only launched his career but also helped shape the cultural landscape of television during that era.

After The Cosby Show, Warner continued to take on a wide range of roles, including co-starring with Eddie Griffin in the beloved ’90s sitcom Malcolm & Eddie, and later appeared opposite Tracee Ellis Ross in the BET family drama Reed Between the Lines.

Over the years he’s had memorable turns in Major Crimes, Suits, and The Resident, where he portrayed Dr. AJ Austin, affectionately dubbed “The Raptor” by fans of the show. Most recently, Warner appeared on 9-1-1 and Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

Beyond acting, Warner was also a spoken-word artist, musician, and director.

He’s survived by his daughter who he welcomed in 2017 with a Connecticut-based attorney.

