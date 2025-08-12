101°F
Costco fans are begging for a new feature on the app

The Costco store on Marks Street in Henderson is seen in a photo. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By Melissa Copelton Parade
August 12, 2025 - 10:04 am
 

When it comes to shopping in 2025, customers are all about convenience. Although big-box retailers like Costco encourage in-store purchases, they still offer online services, including their mobile app.

However, according to a handful of Costco shoppers on Reddit, the app is missing one very important feature. Starting a now-popular thread, one user wrote, “Dear Costco, Please Make Purchase History Searchable.” They also added, “That’s all, thank you,” with a kissy-face emoji.

It didn’t take long before other Costco goers chimed in with their app grievances. “Their whole interface seems stuck from 20 years ago,” one person replied. “20 years ago? They had Windows Vista 20 years ago. Their interface is stuck in the 80s,” added another.

One Costco fan suggested, “I’m convinced the lack of this feature is intentional.” Another individual offered some defense, “I think Costco is just behind with tech. Everything else is awesome.”

A handful of users made comparisons to the Home Depot app, noting that despite its limitations, it’s still better than the Costco app.

“HD definitely isn’t cutting edge, but they’re ahead of Costco. For many years, they’ve had an app that shows you exactly where an item is located in a store of your choice … an app that has a much more accurate in-store stock availability (Costco does have one now, but it’s very inaccurate. Sometimes it doesn’t show an item they have and sometimes it shows stock for an item they don’t have anymore). I’d gladly spend an extra few seconds using a chip reader over tap to pay if Costco could offer those features.”

Currently, the Costco app allows shoppers to browse products, view deals, create shopping lists, and track their orders.

