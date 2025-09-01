84°F
Costco's new shopping policy starts Monday. Here's what to know

People wait in line to enter the newly opened Costco at 6880 S. Buffalo Drive on Thursday, Aug. ...
People wait in line to enter the newly opened Costco at 6880 S. Buffalo Drive on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maggie Ekberg AMG-Parade
September 1, 2025 - 6:47 am
 

Costco revealed earlier this summer that it would be shaking up store hours for its members. Now the change is here. Beginning Labor Day, September 1, the chain will officially enforce its new “Executive Hour”—a 9 to 10 a.m. shopping window reserved for Executive Members only.

But here’s the catch: Costco is closed nationwide on Labor Day. So while the rule technically goes into effect September 1, the first time most shoppers will experience it is Tuesday, September 2.

The update was first announced on June 30, when Costco added new benefits to its Executive Membership. At $130 a year, Executive status now comes with the exclusive early entry, plus perks like a $10 monthly credit on qualifying Same-Day delivery orders and an increased 2% annual reward cap of up to $1,250. By comparison, Gold Star and Business Members pay $65 a year and won’t be allowed inside until the regular opening time.

For July and August, Costco allowed a grace period. Many warehouses still let all members shop at 9 a.m. while staff adjusted to the change. That period officially ends August 31. After today, greeters at the door will be checking membership cards closely and turning away anyone who doesn’t have Executive status during that first hour.

The new policy also came with another shift: as of June 30, Costco moved Saturday closing times to 7 p.m.—an hour later than before—for all members.

Not surprisingly, the move has sparked debate. Some Executive Members have welcomed the quieter aisles. Others argue it’s unfair to block standard members from entering before 10 a.m., with critics on Reddit calling it “favoritism.” Employees have also noted that the 10 a.m. opening rush may be tougher to manage now that the general crowd arrives all at once.

Meanwhile, the warehouse giant has defended the change, saying in an internal email reported by Business Insider, “Our Executive Members are our most loyal members, and we want to reward them for their commitment to Costco.” And the math backs that up: Executive Members are less than half of Costco’s 79.6 million members but drive 73% of sales. In other words, they spend more, shop more, and Costco wants to keep them happy. It’s also about competition—Sam’s Club has done this for years with their premium members.

Here’s what it means for your next Costco run:

  • Executive Members ($130/year): 9–10 a.m. entry daily (9–9:30 a.m. on Saturdays).

  • Gold Star/Business Members ($65/year): Entry at 10 a.m. (9:30 a.m. Saturdays).

  • All Members: Saturday closing time is now 7 p.m.

So yes, the new policy begins on Labor Day—but don’t expect to see it in action until the next morning, when the doors open and the separation between Executive and standard membership really kicks in.

