County official says More than 20 dead in Texas church shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — A man opened fire inside of a church in a small South Texas community on Sunday, killing multiple people and wounding others before being “taken down,” authorities said.

The number of fatalities or injuries hasn’t been confirmed by authorities, but a Wilson County commissioner, Albert Gamez, has told cable news outlets that he was told it was more than 20 killed and 20 wounded, though those figures aren’t confirmed.

One hospital about 10 miles from the shooting says there “multiple” victims with gunshot wounds are being treated.

The Wilson County News quoted Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackett on the casualties and that the shooter was dead.

It was not immediately clear if the church was holding services at the time of the shooting.

A sheriff’s department dispatcher said everyone was at the scene and unavailable to comment.

KSAT showed video of several fire and police vehicles at the church and a photo of a helicopter arriving to transport victims to hospitals.

Sutherland Springs is 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.



