98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide left notes about high medical bills

The Associated Press
August 9, 2019 - 10:25 am
 

SEATTLE — Authorities say a shooting that left a man and a woman dead in Washington state appears to be a murder-suicide.

KOMO-TV reports a 77-year-old Whatcom County man called police Wednesday saying he was going to shoot himself.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says the man told a dispatcher that he left instructions for the sheriff and they would be in a bedroom of his home near Ferndale.

Deputies responded to the home and a crisis negotiator tried to contact the man.

They later entered the home and found the man and his 76-year-old wife dead. Both had gunshot wounds.

Authorities say notes found in the home cited “severe ongoing medical problems with the wife.”

The notes also said they didn’t have the resources to pay for medical care.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Adelia Johnson, who briefly dated Connor Betts, who fatally gunned down people on Sunday in Day ...
Dayton shooter’s ex-girlfriend faced dilemma of when to intervene
By John Seewer The Associated Press

Adelia Johnson thought she understood where Connor Betts was coming from when he said he’d contemplated suicide, and when he once told her in a drunken call about wanting to hurt people.

A March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffre ...
Epstein ducked sex trafficking questions in deposition, papers show
By Larry Neumeister and Jim Mustian The Associated Press

Newly released court documents show that financier Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly declined to answer questions that he orchestrated a sex trafficking ring during a lawsuit deposition.

Migrants are seen aboard the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat as it cruises in the Mediterra ...
Immigrant rescue ship stranded in Med as Europe fails to respond
By Colleen Barry and Renata Brito The Associated Press

The Spanish humanitarian ship Open Arms remained stuck Friday in the Mediterranean Sea off Italy’s southernmost island for an eighth day, with no European government offering safe harbor to the 121 migrants on board.

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Aug. 9, ...
Trump says he can sway GOP into background check legislation
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Donald Trump said Friday he believes he has influence to rally Republicans around stronger federal background check laws. He also tried to reassure the NRA.

In a Dec. 15, 2010, file photo, a view of the entertainment section of a Walmart store is seen ...
Walmart scrubs images of violence in stores nationwide
By Michelle Chapman The Associated Press

Walmart is removing from all of its stores signs, displays or videos that depict violence following a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, store that killed 22 people.

Handcuffed workers await transportation to a processing center following a raid Wednesday, Aug. ...
Immigration raids will have long-term effects on poultry towns
By Jeff Amy and Rogelio V. Solis The Associated Press

Effects of the largest immigration raid in at least a decade are likely to ripple for years through six Mississippi small towns that host poultry plants.