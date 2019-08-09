Couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide left notes about high medical bills

Authorities say a shooting that left a man and a woman dead in Washington state appears to be a murder-suicide.

(Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Authorities say a shooting that left a man and a woman dead in Washington state appears to be a murder-suicide.

KOMO-TV reports a 77-year-old Whatcom County man called police Wednesday saying he was going to shoot himself.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says the man told a dispatcher that he left instructions for the sheriff and they would be in a bedroom of his home near Ferndale.

Deputies responded to the home and a crisis negotiator tried to contact the man.

They later entered the home and found the man and his 76-year-old wife dead. Both had gunshot wounds.

Authorities say notes found in the home cited “severe ongoing medical problems with the wife.”

The notes also said they didn’t have the resources to pay for medical care.