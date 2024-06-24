109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Couple found dead in water outside Yosemite: ‘James died a hero’

Monica Ledesma and James Hall, both 35, were found dead in Angel Falls in Yosemite. (GoFundMe/TNS)
Monica Ledesma and James Hall, both 35, were found dead in Angel Falls in Yosemite. (GoFundMe/TNS)
More Stories
Rachel Goldberg, center, mother of American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, along with other fami ...
Video of Israelis being taken captive on Oct. 7 is released by hostages’ families
The USS aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, also known as 'IKE', sails in the Red Sea on Wed ...
Officials: Suspected Houthi attack targets vessel further away than most attacks
Hanan Balkhy, the head of the World Health Organization's Eastern Mediterranean region, speaks ...
WHO official: US-built pier in Gaza not sufficient in delivering aid to Palestinians
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in the Kirya m ...
Netanyahu won’t agree to deal that ends war in Gaza
Noah Goldberg Los Angeles Times
June 24, 2024 - 1:17 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — A Madera County couple was found dead in Angel Falls last week, prompting authorities to remind summer hikers about the dangers of swift waters during the summer snowmelt.

Monica Ledesma and James Hall, both 35, were found by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after deputies received a report of an unresponsive woman in the water near Angel Falls.

Deputies first found Ledesma, then they “located items which led them to believe an adult male may also be missing.” Hall was subsequently found.

Hall’s family said in a GoFundMe that he was trying to save Ledesma when he died.

“James died a hero trying to save his girlfriend Monica,” they wrote. “Unfortunately, they both were taken from us.”

Authorities said that fast water can be dangerous even when it’s close to civilization.

“With locations such as Angel Falls that are close to parking lots and trails, hikers often have a false sense of security about the level of danger that exists,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “When hiking around the water, extra caution needs to be taken. Rocks can be extremely slippery even when they aren’t wet. One missed step can result in a serious injury or fatality.”

The water at Angel Falls is “extremely swift, and deadly cold,” the authorities said.

While deputies were searching for the couple, another report came in of a woman with a possible broken leg at Lewis Creek, authorities said.

The woman was found with a twisted ankle she suffered while hiking. She was carried out on a stretcher.

“Our hearts go out to the families of those who were lost at Angel Falls today,” said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue. “We would like to thank our allied partners for their outstanding support and response to today’s events, whose simultaneous occurrence stretched resources. I applaud the efforts of the rescue and recovery teams, who performed their duties diligently and respectfully.”

Ledesma’s family described her as “a loving mother sister and daughter who left a daughter and son behind,” in a GoFundMe seeking to raise funds for her funeral.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in the Kirya m ...
Netanyahu won’t agree to deal that ends war in Gaza
By Tia Goldenberg and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Netanyahu’s comments stood in sharp contrast to the outlines of the deal detailed late last month by President Joe Biden, who framed the plan as an Israeli one.

(Getty Images)
Los Angeles’ Eastside shaken by 3rd earthquake in a month
Rong-Gong Lin II Los Angeles Times

A magnitude 2.9 earthquake struck underneath the Los Angeles neighborhood of El Sereno on Monday morning, causing weak shaking throughout the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley.

Students on the UC Santa Barbara campus in Santa Barbara, California, Nov. 9, 2021. (Al Seib/Lo ...
Officers remove pro-Palestinian encampment at UC Santa Barbara
By Melody Petersen Los Angeles Times

Dozens of officers removed encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters from UC Santa Barbara Sunday morning, according to videos and social media posts by the protest group.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Student encampments end at San Jose State University and University of San Francisco
recommend 2
Probe of Israeli airstrike looking into secondary explosion
recommend 3
NYC German consulate targeted during night of anti-Israel vandalism
recommend 4
With antisemitism surging in NYC, 8th graders to learn more about Holocaust
recommend 5
Takeaways from UCLA Chancellor Gene Block’s testimony on campus antisemitism, protests
recommend 6
Netanyahu tells U.S. ‘give us the tools and we’ll finish the job’