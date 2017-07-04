Couple in I-405 plane crash in Southern California identified

Authorities have identified the couple whose small plane crashed and burst into flames on a Southern California freeway.

Emergency responders gather round the crash of a Cessna 310 aircraft on Interstate 405, just short of a runway at John Wayne Airport in Costa Mesa, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2017. Two people were injured in the small plane crash. (Chris Carlson/AP)

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Authorities have identified the couple whose small plane crashed and burst into flames on a Southern California freeway.

A California Highway Patrol report says 62-year-old Francis Pisano and 55-year-old Janan Pisano suffered spinal fractures and cuts in the crash June 30 on Interstate 405 in Orange County.

The Los Angeles Times says Tuesday that both are in stable condition and their family is hopeful they’ll make a full recovery.

They were the only people aboard a twin-engine Cessna 310 that crashed on the freeway just short of a runway at John Wayne Airport in Costa Mesa.

Before the crash, the pilot reported losing power in one engine.

The plane clipped a pickup truck but nobody on the ground was hurt.

An off-duty firefighter pulled them from the fiery wreckage.



