Couple who raised funds for homeless man under investigation

Authorities say they’ve opened a criminal investigation and executed a search warrant at the home of a New Jersey couple who raised $400,000 online for a homeless good Samaritan who now claims they mismanaged the cash.

Johnny Bobbitt Jr., left, Katie McClure, right, and McClure's boyfriend Mark D'Amico pose at a CITGO station in Philadelphia on Nov. 17, 2017. When McClure ran out of gas, Bobbitt, who is homeless, gave his last $20 to buy gas for her. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Martin P. Duffey, left, Christopher C. Fallon Jr., center, who are lawyers for Johnny Bobbitt, and Ernest E. Badway, right, who is the lawyer for the Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico, listen during a hearing on missing funds in the Johnny Bobbitt case in the Olde Historic Courthouse in Mt. Holly, NJ, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. McClure and D'Amico are accused of mismanaging the money raised for Bobbitt. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Christopher C. Fallon Jr., left,, who is lawyer for Johnny Bobbitt, and Ernest E. Badway, right, who is the lawyer for the Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico, look over a document during a hearing on missing funds in the Johnny Bobbitt case in the Olde Historic Courthouse in Mt. Holly, NJ Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. McClure and D'Amico are accused of mismanaging the money raised for Bobbitt. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Judge Paula T. Dow addresses the lawyers during a hearing on missing funds in the Johnny Bobbitt case in the Olde Historic Courthouse in Mt. Holly, NJ Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. McClure and D'Amico are accused of mismanaging the money raised for Bobbitt. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)Inquirer/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Christopher C. Fallon Jr., center, who is the lawyer for Johnny Bobbitt, argues for his client during a hearing on missing funds in his case in the Olde Historic Courthouse in Mt. Holly, NJ, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. McClure and D'Amico are accused of mismanaging the money raised for Bobbitt. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Thursday he was confirming the investigation because of the “enormous public interest” in the case.

Authorities searched the home of Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure in Florence early Thursday morning.

No charges have been filed. Their lawyer did not answer phone calls.

The couple are being sued by Johnny Bobbitt, who got McClure gas late one night when she was stranded in Philadelphia. She set up a GoFundMe page for him, but the relationship soured.

Bobbitt’s lawyer says he’s been told all the money is gone. It’s unclear what happened to it. McClure and D’Amico have denied wrongdoing.