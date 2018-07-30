Court date canceled for man charged in newsroom killings

A court appearance has been canceled for man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland.

Photos of five journalists adorn candles during a vigil across the street from where they were slain in their newsroom in Annapolis, Md., Friday, June 29, 2018. Prosecutors say Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire in the Capital Gazette newsroom. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A court appearance has been canceled for man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland.

Anne Arundel County Judge William Mulford II announced Monday that an initial appearance for Jarrod Ramos was taken off the docket. The appearance was no longer needed, because Ramos’ lawyer formally entered his client’s appearance by filing documents, included requests for discovery and a speedy trial.

A grand jury indicted Ramos on 23 counts, including murder, attempted murder and assault.

County police say Ramos used a shotgun to blast his way into the newsroom on June 28. Five people were killed.

The Capital newspaper had written about Ramos pleading guilty to harassing a former high school classmate in 2011. Ramos unsuccessfully sued the writer and the newspaper’s publisher for defamation.