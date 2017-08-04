Court overturns ex-Blackwater guard’s murder conviction

A federal appeals court on Friday threw out the murder conviction of an ex-Blackwater security guard and ordered three of his former colleagues to be re-sentenced in the high-profile prosecution stemming from the massacre of 14 unarmed Iraqi civilians at a Baghdad traffic circle in 2007.

Blackwater Worldwide security guard Nick Slatten, center, was found guilty of murder in 2014 in connection with a 2007 Baghdad shooting of Iraqi citizens. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, a federal appeals court threw out his murder conviction and ordered a new trial for Slatten. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters, File)

Blackwater Worldwide security guards Evan Liberty, left, and Dustin Heard, right, were convicted of manslaughter in 2014 in the 2007 shooting deaths of Iraqi citizens in Baghdad. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, a federal appeals court ordered that the two men, along with Paul Slough, be re-sentenced. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters, File)

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ordered a new trial after tossing out the murder conviction of former security contractor Nicholas Slatten.

The court said Slatten should have had a separate trial instead of being tried alongside his former colleagues. At a new trial, Slatten would be able to introduce evidence that he did not fire the first shot.

Separately, the court said Paul Slough, Dustin Heard and Evan Liberty, who were all convicted of manslaughter and other offenses over their respective roles in the incident, should be re-sentenced because their 30-year prison terms were too long. The court also threw out one of Liberty’s convictions for attempted manslaughter.

The Sept. 16, 2007, incident stood out for its brazenness and formed a tense backdrop to talks between Washington and Baghdad over the continued presence of U.S. forces in Iraq. It also sparked debate over the role of private security contractors working for the U.S. government in war zones.

The four guards opened fire on the Iraqis, including women and children, at Nisur Square with machine guns and grenade launchers. A heavily armed, four-truck Blackwater Worldwide convoy the men were in had been trying to clear a path for U.S. diplomats. In addition to the 14 dead, another 17 Iraqis were wounded.

All four men was convicted in October 2014. Slatten had been sentenced to life in prison.

Following the incident, North Carolina-based Blackwater was sold and renamed several times. What remains of the company is now called Academi and is based in northern Virginia.