82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

COVID-19 vaccinations offered at Dracula’s castle

By Stephen McGrath The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 - 11:03 am
 
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2011 file picture, the Gothic Bran Castle, better known as Dra ...
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2011 file picture, the Gothic Bran Castle, better known as Dracula Castle, is seen on a rainy day in Bran, in Romania's central Transylvania region. Romanian authorities have set up a COVID-19 vaccination center in a medieval building in Bran, not far from the castle, as a means to encourage people to vaccinate and also to boost tourism which has decreased in the area as a result of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
FILE - in this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2016 file picture, a child wears a vampire mask while walking ...
FILE - in this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2016 file picture, a child wears a vampire mask while walking in the court yard of Bran Castle in Bran, Romania. Romanian authorities have set up a COVID-19 vaccination center in a medieval building in Bran, not far from the castle, as a means to encourage people to vaccinate and also to boost tourism which has decreased in the area as a result of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016, file picture men stand in the inner courtyard of Bran Castle Roman ...
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016, file picture men stand in the inner courtyard of Bran Castle Romanian authorities have set up a COVID-19 vaccination center in a medieval building in Bran, not far from the castle, as a means to encourage people to vaccinate and also to boost tourism which has decreased in the area as a result of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)

BUCHAREST — At Dracula’s castle in picturesque Transylvania, Romanian doctors are offering a jab in the arm rather than a stake through the heart.

A COVID-19 vaccination center has been set up on the periphery of Romania’s Bran Castle, which is purported to be the inspiration behind Dracula’s home in Bram Stoker’s 19th-century gothic novel “Dracula.”

Every weekend through May “vaccination marathons” will be held just outside the storied 14th-century hilltop castle, where no appointment is needed, in an attempt to encourage people to protect themselves against COVID-19.

“We wanted to show people a different way to get the (vaccine) needle,” Alexandru Priscu, the marketing manager at Bran Castle, told The Associated Press.

Those brave enough to get a Pfizer vaccine shot receive a “vaccination diploma,” which is aptly illustrated with a fanged medical worker brandishing a syringe.

“Besides the diploma, people benefit with free entry to the (castle’s) torture rooms, which have 52 medieval torture instruments,” Priscu noted.

Since the light-hearted campaign was launched over the weekend — when nearly 400 people were vaccinated — Priscu said he has received scores of requests from foreigners wishing to get vaccinated in the spooky setting. Bad news for them: only residents of Romania can officially receive a jab.

The campaign runs alongside a series of government initiatives as it pushes to speed up the inoculation campaign for the European Union nation of more than 19 million people. The government is hoping to vaccinate 5 million people by June 1 to herald in a “return to normality.”

On Saturday, all vaccination centers in the country became appointment-free after 2 p.m., and round-the-clock “vaccination marathon” events have been launched in several cities throughout Romania.

Since the pandemic started, Romania has recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 infections and 29,034 people have died.

MOST READ
1
$345K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$345K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
2
Downtown saloon, casino face off in ‘David and Goliath’ court case
Downtown saloon, casino face off in ‘David and Goliath’ court case
3
Raiders add new faces on defense, but will results follow?
Raiders add new faces on defense, but will results follow?
4
Disabled Las Vegas street artist settles with police for $150K
Disabled Las Vegas street artist settles with police for $150K
5
New cost estimate for MSG Sphere at The Venetian: $1.826B
New cost estimate for MSG Sphere at The Venetian: $1.826B
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Sunday, June 11, 2017 file photo, Equality March for Unity and Pride participants march ...
US restores transgender health protections reversing Trump policy
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

The action by the Department of Health and Human Services affirms that federal laws forbidding sex discrimination in health care also protect gay and transgender people.

In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the Colonial ...
Cyberattack on vital US pipeline linked to criminal gang
By Mae Anderson and Frank Bajak The Associated Press

The shutdown stretched into its third day, with the Biden administration saying an “all-hands-on-deck” effort is underway to restore operations and avoid disruptions in the fuel supply.

Family and friends of the victims who died in a shooting, comfort each down the street from the ...
6 killed at Colorado birthday party shooting
The Associated Press

The shooting happened just after midnight in a mobile home park on the east side of Colorado Springs, police said.

This reentry prediction plot by the Aerospace Corporation shows the estimated splashdown point ...
China says rocket burns up in atmosphere over Maldives
The Associated Press

China’s space agency said a core segment of its biggest rocket reentered Earth’s atmosphere above the Maldives in the Indian Ocean and most of it burned up early Sunday.

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the C ...
Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack
By Alan Suderman and Eric Tucker The Associated Press

Colonial Pipeline said the ransomware attack Friday affected some of its information technology systems and that the company moved “proactively” to take certain systems offline.

 
200 Palestinians hurt in Al-Aqsa clashes with police, officials say
By Joseph Krauss and Fares Akram The Associated Press

It was unclear what set off the violence at Al-Aqsa, which erupted when Israeli police in riot gear deployed in large numbers as thousands of Muslim worshippers were holding evening prayers.

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Grand Canyon’s North Rim preparing to reopen
The Associated Press

The North Rim entrance will reopen May 15 along with Grand Canyon Lodge and Grand Canyon Trail Rides, Grand Canyon National Park officials announced in a statement.