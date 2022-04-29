82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
draft fan
Draft 2022
Nation and World

Coyote attacks, injures girl on Southern California beach

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 - 4:09 pm
 
The pier and shoreline is seen in Huntington Beach, Calif., in October 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H. ...
The pier and shoreline is seen in Huntington Beach, Calif., in October 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A coyote attacked and seriously injured a girl on Southern California’s famed Huntington Beach, police said.

Officers were called to the beach near the Huntington Beach Pier around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Jennifer Carey said in a statement.

“Upon arrival, officers located an injured female child. The child was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” she said.

Police later shot two coyotes and one was found dead on the sand about a mile north of the pier.

Police Lt. Thoby Archer told The Orange County Register that officers do not believe that coyote attacked the girl. The other coyote was wounded but vanished near a wetlands.

State Fish and Wildlife Capt. Patrick Foy told KNX news radio that officials will try to determine whether DNA from the dead coyote can be matched to any coyote DNA that was in the child’s wounds.

Coyotes are found almost everywhere in California, including cities, and authorities have long warned that small children and pets can be at risk. Last year, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife began workshops to help communities deal with coyotes because of an increase in the number conflicts with people.

Carey said police have conducted increased coyote trapping efforts throughout the city for the past several weeks and asked residents to report coyote sightings.

Huntington Beach, on the Orange County coast, has one of California’s classic surf breaks and is known as “Surf City USA.”

No other information about the girl will be released because she is a juvenile, Carey said.

MOST READ
1
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
2
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
3
Houston tycoon Fertitta buying 6 acres on Strip, plans resort, sources say
Houston tycoon Fertitta buying 6 acres on Strip, plans resort, sources say
4
Man dies after ‘broad daylight’ central Las Vegas shooting
Man dies after ‘broad daylight’ central Las Vegas shooting
5
State gaming regulators make inquiry into statements about gambler
State gaming regulators make inquiry into statements about gambler
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
Arizona ticket wins $473M Powerball jackpot
The Associated Press

The Arizona Lottery says a ticket sold in a Phoenix suburb won the $473 million jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

 
Russian rains fire on Kyiv, much of Ukraine
By Inna Varenytsia and David Keyton The Associated Press

Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations.

A small stream runs through the dried, cracked earth of a former wetland near Tulelake, Calif., ...
Millions of Californians ordered to cut water use amid drought
By Robert Jablon The Associated Press

Southern California’s gigantic water supplier has taken the unprecedented step of forcing about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as an extended drought plagues the state.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss attends the Wreath Laying Ceremony commemorating ANZAC Da ...
UK official calls for more heavy weaponry for Ukraine
By Yesica Fisch and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said “this is a time for courage, not caution” among nations helping Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion.

 
Majority of Americans show signs of prior COVID infection
By Drew Armstrong Bloomberg News

Well over half the U.S. population has been infected with the coronavirus at some point, according to a nationwide study of blood samples, the latest evidence of COVID-19’s far-reaching impact.

As a candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris makes a campaign stop at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park ...
VP Harris tests positive for COVID-19
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid the rubble of a building heavily damaged by multiple Russian ...
Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms
By Yesica Fisch and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Russia pounded eastern Ukraine on Tuesday as the U.S. defense secretary promised to “keep moving heaven and earth” to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive.