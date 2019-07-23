Crews try to keep wildfire away from Arizona homes, resort

Mountain bikers, horseback riders, campers and hikers were evacuated around Mount Elden on Sunday.

A helicopter carries a bucket of water to attack hot spots on the Museum Fire in Flagstaff, Ariz., Sunday, July 21 2019. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

Pockets wildfires within the Museum fire create an ocean of light lapping at the slopes of the San Francisco Peaks as the fire burns Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Flagstaff, Ariz. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

A tree erupts in flame in the face of the Museum Fire Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Flagstaff, Ariz. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

The Museum fire burns Sunday, July 21, 2019, as seen from the top of Switzer Mesa in Flagstaff, Ariz. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

A helicopter drags a Bambi Bucket full of water through the sky on it's way to quench hot spots at the front of the Museum Fire burning in Flagstaff, Ariz., Sunday, July 21, 2019. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A wildfire in a popular summer getaway in Arizona grew early Monday as crews tried to keep it in the mountain area and away from homes and a ski resort.

More than a dozen aircraft, including four air tankers, were dropping fire retardant and water on the blaze in the Flagstaff area that had grown to about 1.6 square miles as ground crews worked to establish containment lines.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials issued an evacuation notice for 20 to 30 homes scattered in the Mount Elden area to help firefighters go in to burn out grass and other fuels.

Other areas remain under pre-evacuation notices.

Mountain bikers, horseback riders, campers and hikers were evacuated around Mount Elden on Sunday. Thousands of nearby residents were told to be prepared to leave by packing supplies for at least three days.

“We’re throwing a lot of resources at this fire,” Coconino National Forest spokesman George Jozens said. “We’re trying to make sure it’s not coming out of that mountain into town.”

The blaze was first reported Sunday. It was being fought by roughly 200 firefighters, including 10 Hotshot crews.

Smoke billowing from the mountain and the red glow at night have been foreboding images for the community that saw a massive wildfire on the east side of San Francisco Peaks in 2010, when hundreds of homes were evacuated and a girl died in subsequent flooding.

The current fire was burning in Ponderosa pines and mixed conifer between Mount Elden and the San Francisco Peaks, where Jozens said it could quickly pick up speed.

The terrain was posing more of a challenge for firefighters than the weather, officials said.

The fight could be aided by rain expected later in the week.

“As far as specific amounts, it’s very hard to predict because of the scattered nature of the storms,” said Nathan Lynum, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

Associated Press writer Terry Tang in Phoenix contributed to this story.