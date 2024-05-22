86°F
Nation and World

Crowds intercept almost all aid sent over US-built pier in Gaza

Palestinians watch as a ship transporting international humanitarian aid docks at the U.S.-buil ...
Palestinians watch as a ship transporting international humanitarian aid docks at the U.S.-built Trident Pier near Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on May 18, 2024. (AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
By Iain Marlow Bloomberg News
May 22, 2024 - 12:34 pm
 
Updated May 22, 2024 - 12:35 pm

Crowds of people in the Gaza Strip have intercepted almost all of the aid sent over a temporary pier built by the U.S. military, officials said, forcing a temporary halt to deliveries and complicating a humanitarian crisis.

In a briefing on Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that 569 metric tons of aid has been brought in via the pier, which cost about $320 million to build and operate, for delivery onward. But asked if any had made it through to aid groups for distribution, he responded, “As of today, I do not believe so.”

“We never said it was going to be easy,” Ryder added. He said the U.S. and the United Nations were discussing other routes trucks carrying aid could take so that they made it to the right distribution points.

The last day trucks were able to cross from the floating dock to the warehouses was on May 18, World Food Program spokeswoman Shaza Moghraby said in an interview.

It takes at least at day to process aid at the pier and there is very limited distribution in Rafah, a city where many displaced civilians have sheltered, and elsewhere, she added.

President Joe Biden ordered the construction of the pier as land crossings into the enclave remained constrained by fighting and pressure grew on his administration to do something about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Much of the territory has been reduced to rubble since Israel began a campaign against Hamas terrorists over the Oct. 7 assault that killed 1,200 Israelis and led to around 250 being taken as hostages.

Crowds have stopped trucks trying to take aid from the pier to a distribution warehouse, according to U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric. While 10 trucks were able to take goods from the pier to a storage area on Friday, only five of 16 trucks that departed the dock on Saturday made it to the warehouse, with all the others being halted, he said.

“Crowds had stopped the trucks at various points along the way,” he said. “There was what I think I would refer to as self-distribution. These trucks were traveling through areas where there’d been no aid. I think people feared that they would never see aid. They grabbed what they could.”

The roughly 1,800-foot dock was forecast to be able to bring in an initial 90 truckloads of humanitarian aid into Gaza each day, the Pentagon has said. That amount could increase to about 150 truckloads of supplies per day once the pier is fully operational, the department said.

By Tia Goldenberg and Julia Frankel The Associated Press

Credible evidence has been presented that Hamas committed sexual assault during the Oct. 7 invasion of Israel. But other accounts have been debunked.

The three Irish Government leaders from left, Minister Eamon Ryan, Taoiseach Simon Harris and T ...
3 nations say they will recognize a Palestinian state
By Joseph Wilson, Melanie Lidman and Joseph Krauss The Associated Press

Israel immediately denounced the decisions and recalled its ambassadors from Norway, Ireland and Spain.

The sun rises behind the Diamond Head State Monument in Honolulu in 2018. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Looking for an affordable home? Forget about Hawaii
By Jessica Terrell The Associated Press

Only 1 in 5 households in Hawaii can afford to buy a single-family home — a dramatic drop from just three years ago, according to a grim housing report.

