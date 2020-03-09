69°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Cruise ship hit by coronavirus docks in Oakland

By Olga R. Rodriguez and Christopher Weber The Associated Press
March 9, 2020 - 6:37 am
 
Updated March 9, 2020 - 12:55 pm

OAKLAND, Calif. — A cruise ship with a cluster of coronavirus cases that forced it to idle off the California coast for days arrived Monday at a port in the San Francisco Bay Area as state and U.S. officials prepared to start bringing passengers to military bases for quarantine or get them back to their home countries.

The Grand Princess pulled into the Port of Oakland with more than 3,500 people aboard — 21 of them infected with the new virus. Some people waved from their balconies or left their cabins to go onto the decks.

It’s unclear how many travelers would get off the ship Monday — the captain told passengers that not everyone would.

U.S. passengers will be flown or bused from the port — chosen because of its proximity to an airport and a military base — to bases in California, Texas and Georgia for testing and a 14-day quarantine. The ship is carrying people from 54 countries, and foreigners will be whisked home.

About 1,100 crew members, 19 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, which will dock elsewhere, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

The ship had been held off the coast since Wednesday amid evidence it was the breeding ground for infections tied to a previous voyage.

Passengers from the previous voyage have tested positive in California and other states. Six Canadians who were on the Grand Princess from Feb. 11 to 21 were confirmed to have the virus.

As it pulled closer to the Bay Area, Grand Princess passenger Karen Schwartz Dever said “everyone was hollering and clapping as we entered the harbor.”

Another passenger, Laurie Miller of San Jose, said they were told that anyone who was getting off Monday had already received a written notice and luggage tags.

“Not us!” she said in a message. “This is an absolute circus.”

The virus has infected 600 people in the U.S., and at least 22 have died, most in Washington state. Cases have topped 111,000 worldwide and over 3,800 people have died, the bulk of them in China. Italy has become the latest country to lock down a region in an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading.

On Wall Street, a combination of coronavirus fears and plunging oil prices sent stocks plummeting Monday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Health’s infectious diseases chief, said widespread closure of a city or region is “possible.”

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said communities will need to start thinking about canceling large gatherings, closing schools and letting more employees work from home, as many companies have done in the Seattle area amid an outbreak at a care home that has killed 17.

Several universities have begun online-only courses, including the University of Washington, Stanford University and Columbia University. The largest school district in Northern California, with 64,000 students, canceled classes for a week when it was discovered a family in the district was exposed to COVID-19.

The California governor and Oakland mayor sought to reassure people that none of the cruise ship passengers would be exposed to the public before completing the quarantine. Officials also were trying to decide where the ship and its crew would go next.

“That ship will turn around — and they are currently assessing appropriate places to bring that quarantined ship — but it will not be here in the San Francisco Bay,” Gov. Newsom said.

Meanwhile, another cruise ship, the Regal Princess, pulled into a Florida port late Sunday after being held off the state’s coast for hours while awaiting coronavirus test results for two crew members, who did not have symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The State Department warned against travel on cruise ships because of “increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment.”

Another Princess ship, the Diamond Princess, was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan, last month because of the virus. Ultimately, about 700 of the 3,700 people aboard became infected in what experts pronounced a public health failure, with the vessel essentially becoming a floating germ factory.

MOST READ
1
Clark County’s 2nd coronavirus case reported
Clark County’s 2nd coronavirus case reported
2
Neil Diamond thrills Las Vegas Strip crowd in surprise show
Neil Diamond thrills Las Vegas Strip crowd in surprise show
3
Wet week is coming for Las Vegas Valley as storm moves in
Wet week is coming for Las Vegas Valley as storm moves in
4
EDITORIAL: AOC one of many hypocritical Democrats on school choice
EDITORIAL: AOC one of many hypocritical Democrats on school choice
5
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, sports, schools
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, sports, schools
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a Thursday, March 5, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duche ...
Harry, Meghan on final royal duty before new life
By Danica Kirka The Associated Press

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will fulfill their final royal commitment when they appear Monday at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London.

A television screen headlines news as traders prepare for the day's activity on the floor of th ...
World stock markets chaotic; US trading halted briefly
By Stan Choe The Associated Press

U.S. stocks moved closer to abear market, a drop of 20% from a record, while a gauge of fear on Wall Street reached its highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Pakistani activists take part in an International Women's Day rally in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday ...
Despite threats, protests and celebrations mark Women’s Day
By Adam Geller The Associated Press

Turkish riot police tear gas to disperse thousands of demonstrators who, in defiance of a government ban, tried to march along Istanbul’s main pedestrian street to mark International Women’s Day, media reports said.

People wear masks at a supermarket in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Italy announced a sw ...
Italy quarantines nearly 16M in bid to slow virus spread
By Frances d’Emilio and Angela Charlton The Associated Press

Italy took a page from China’s playbook Sunday, locking down around 16 million people for nearly a month to halt the relentless march of the new coronavirus.

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 12, 2019 file photo, foreign investigators examine wreckage at th ...
Report from Ethiopia expected this week in Boeing Max crash
By Tom Krisher The Associated Press

When air safety investigators release an interim report on the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max sometime before Tuesday, they are likely to place the blame on the jet’s automated flight control system as well as on the pilots and their training, but it’s unclear yet which side will bear the brunt.

FILE - In this May 25, 2018 photo, visitors to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nas ...
NRA firearms auction canceled at country museum
By Kristin M. Hall The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For weeks the National Rifle Association has been publicizing plans to hold a fundraising dinner at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum where it planned to auction off firearms, even as many country music artists have distanced themselves from the gun rights organization.