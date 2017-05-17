ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nation and World

Dallas Police remember fallen officers on Police Memorial Day

By Rochelle Richards Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2017 - 12:13 pm
 

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department and city leaders held a ceremony to honor fallen officers as part of the annual Police Memorial Day.

Dozens of officers, city officials and members of the public gathered Wednesday for a march and ceremony at the city’s police memorial site just 10 months after five law enforcement officers were killed and seven others injured in a sniper attack on July 7 in downtown Dallas.

The four Dallas police officers and one Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer were killed in what was the deadliest attack on police officers in the United States since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Wednesday’s event followed a national memorial service Monday in Washington, D.C. that was attended by about 200 Dallas officers.


 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like