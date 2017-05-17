Dallas Police remember fallen officers on Police Memorial Day

Dallas Police officers salute during a memorial service for fallen peace officers in downtown Dallas, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The Dallas Police Department and city leaders held a ceremony to honor fallen officers as part of the annual Police Memorial Day less than a year after five officers were slain. (LM Otero/AP)

Peace officers from various agencies salute during a memorial service for fallen police in downtown Dallas, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The Dallas Police Department and city leaders held a ceremony to honor fallen officers as part of the annual Police Memorial Day less than a year after five officers were slain. (LM Otero/AP)

Dallas Police officer Ron Cunningham sits with a riderless horse during a memorial service for fallen peace officers in downtown Dallas, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The Dallas Police Department and city leaders held a ceremony to honor fallen officers as part of the annual Police Memorial Day less than a year after five officers were slain. (LM Otero/AP)

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings helps lead a march by police officers during a memorial service in downtown Dallas, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The Dallas Police Department and city leaders held a ceremony to honor fallen officers as part of the annual Police Memorial Day less than a year after five officers were slain. (LM Otero/AP)

Dallas Police officer Demarcus Black sheds tears as the names of fallen peace officers are read during a memorial service in downtown Dallas, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The Dallas Police Department and city leaders held a ceremony to honor fallen officers as part of the annual Police Memorial Day less than a year after five officers were slain. (LM Otero/AP)

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department and city leaders held a ceremony to honor fallen officers as part of the annual Police Memorial Day.

Dozens of officers, city officials and members of the public gathered Wednesday for a march and ceremony at the city’s police memorial site just 10 months after five law enforcement officers were killed and seven others injured in a sniper attack on July 7 in downtown Dallas.

The four Dallas police officers and one Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer were killed in what was the deadliest attack on police officers in the United States since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Wednesday’s event followed a national memorial service Monday in Washington, D.C. that was attended by about 200 Dallas officers.



