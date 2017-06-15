ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

Daredevil’s wife plans helicopter stunt over Niagara Falls

The Associated Press
June 15, 2017 - 5:10 am
 

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Thursday morning’s performance comes on the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda’s televised high-wire walk over Niagara Falls.

Plans call for Erendira Wallenda to be tethered by her waist as she performs a series of maneuvers on a hoop suspended from a helicopter 300 feet above the water. At one point she’ll hang from her toes. At another, her teeth.

The Wallendas say the stunt will break a height record Nik Wallenda set in 2011 when he hung by his teeth 250 feet above Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

The Niagara County Legislature set aside $35,000 for the act last month.

